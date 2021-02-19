Plum’s Proviano to play soccer at Division I Long Island University

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 8:01 PM

Plum’s Gina Proviano possesses the ball in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal against Thomas Jefferson on Oct. 29, 2020, at Plum High School.

Plum senior Gina Proviano scored 70 goals and added 33 assists over four years as one of the WPIAL’s top girls soccer players.

The last two years, the All-WPIAL performer helped the Mustangs capture back-to-back section titles and earn WPIAL Class 3A runner-up finishes.

Now, Proviano, the Valley News Dispatch Girls Soccer Player of the Year for 2020, hopes to make her mark at the next level. She announced her commitment Friday evening to play at Division I Long Island University in the Northeast Conference.

“It’s been a dream of mine for the longest time to play Division I college soccer,” said Proviano, who led the Mustangs last fall with 20 goals and 15 assists as the team took Mars to the wire before falling 1-0 in the WPIAL title game at North Allegheny.

“I love Plum and I loved playing soccer here. The past four years were amazing, especially the last two. We made history. I know the girls are going to be right there again next year, and I can’t wait to see what I can do (at LIU).”

I am extremely blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my athletic career playing Division 1 soccer at Long Island University! Huge thanks to my family, friends and coaches for supporting me through it all???????? #Finsup???? @LIUWSoccer @Scot22tie @JasonKutney pic.twitter.com/LzROfIUpiL — gina (@ginaproviano) February 19, 2021

The decision was an all-around fit for Proviano, who said an up-and-coming women’s soccer program combined with her chosen course of study toward becoming a cardiovascular profusionist, an important part of an operating room for major heart procedures.

“I looked into the program there, and as soon as that was the offer, that was where I knew I wanted to go,” she said. “Academics comes first.”

When exploring the LIU women’s soccer team, Proviano said she knew she could make an impact there and help the team rise up in the NEC.

“The team got a new coach last season, and the program is doing some good things,” Proviano said.

Proviano joins cousin and Plum graduate Ashley Amato, a four-year standout at Akron University, in the Division I women’s college ranks.

“We’d always go to (Ashley’s) games, watch them on TV and always be there when she was close (to Pittsburgh),” said Proviano, who also always drew inspiration from older sister Alyssa, a 2016 Plum graduate who helped the Mustangs to a 15-3 overall record and the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals as a senior in 2015 before joining the women’s team at Carlow.

“We’ve always been a big soccer family, so this opportunity is very special to me.”

Proviano is not the only Plum senior to join a women’s athletic program at LIU. In the fall, swimming standout Charlotte Jones chose to compete for the Sharks.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

