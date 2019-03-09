Plum’s Small, Armstrong’s Halutick claim regional bowling titles

By: Staff Reports

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 7:44 PM

Shannon Small didn’t have the highest score after five qualifying-round games at the Western Pennsylvania regional bowling tournament Friday at North Versailles Bowl.

She more than made up for it in the stepladder playoffs.

The Plum bowler averaged 231 pins in the playoff rounds, including a 277 game in the semifinals, en route to claiming the regional title.

Small, who was in sixth place (990 pins) after the qualifying round, defeated Conneaut’s Brooke Garvey, 207-177, in the finals.

Norwin’s Rachel Lundy was in first place (1,053) after the qualifying round, but fell in the semifinals.

Armstrong’s Jesse Halutick claimed the boys regional singles title with a 231-213 win over Hempfield’s Austen Grecko in the finals.

McKeesport’s Nate Kieffer also reached the semifinals before falling to Halutick, 225-203.

Grecko was in first place (1,132) after the qualifying round.

