Power rankings unchanged after Trib 10 teams enjoy perfect Week 8

By:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 9:07 PM

The Trib 10 became the Perfect 10 in Week 8.

All 10 teams from last week’s power rankings were winners in the next-to-last weekend of the regular season.

That won’t happen in Week 9 with a pair of head-to-head matchups with North Allegheny visiting Pine-Richland in 6A and Aliquippa hosting Central Valley in 3A.

Plus the six other teams — Thomas Jefferson, Penn-Trafford, Central Catholic, Gateway, Penn Hills and South Fayette — are all facing playoff-bound opponents.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 9. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Last week’s ranking follows current record.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. North Allegheny, 9-0, (1), at No. 6 Pine-Richland on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Thomas Jefferson, 9-0, (2), hosts West Mifflin

3. Penn-Trafford, 8-1, (3), at Franklin Regional on Friday on Trib HSSN

4. Aliquippa, 9-0, (4), hosts No. 9 Central Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN

5. Central Catholic, 8-1, (5), at Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN

6. Pine-Richland, 8-1, (6), hosts North Allegheny on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Gateway, 7-2, (7), at McKeesport on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Penn Hills, 8-1, (8), hosts North Hills on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. Central Valley, 8-1, (9), at No. 4 Aliquippa on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. South Fayette, 8-1, (10), hosts Montour on Friday on Trib HSSN

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson