Powerade Wrestling and Holiday Hoops this week on Trib HSSN

Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 6:44 PM

Forget about all that hustle and bustle connected with last-minute shopping. You can relax and enjoy some high school basketball and wrestling by an open fire this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of holiday treats with WPIAL and District 6 boys and girls holiday tournament basketball along with full-day coverage on Friday and Saturday of the 2019 Powerade Wrestling Classic.

Plus you can sneak away from the family gathering for a few minutes to check out the latest Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Dec. 23

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Florida Christian Academy at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Latrobe at Fox Chapel at 5:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480 and on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Derry at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball — Brookville at DuBois Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: The 2019 Trib 25 high school football All-Star team on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas from all of us at the TribLive High School Sports Network!

Thursday, Dec. 26

No broadcasts

Friday, Dec. 27

WPIAL Wrestling — 2019 Powerade Wrestling Classic Preliminaries at 8:30 a.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — 2019 Powerade Wrestling Classic Quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Blackhawk vs. Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler vs. Lincoln Park at 8:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Gateway at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — North Hills at Hampton at 6:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Albert Gallatin at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Kiski Area vs. Knoch at 5 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Altoona at North Allegheny at 12 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Upper St. Clair at Hampton at 5 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball — Homer-Center vs. Conemaugh Valley at 2 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Dec. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast — Video Stream: Top 19 WPIAL stories of 2019 Part One on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling — 2019 Powerade Wrestling Classic Semifinals at 9:30 a.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling — 2019 Powerade Wrestling Classic Consolation and Championship Finals at 5 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Canon-McMillan at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Butler vs. Beaver Falls at 4 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — TBD at North Allegheny at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Erie vs. Knoch at 5 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — TBD at Hampton at TBA on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — TBD at Hampton at TBA on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

