Powerful Freeport volleyball team out to finish job against Shenango in WPIAL finals

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Cassidy Dell hits against North Allegheny in an Aug. 29 match.

More often than not in the last 15 years, the Freeport girls volleyball team has had plans the first Saturday in November.

That’ll be the case again this year when they go for their seventh WPIAL title.

The top-seeded Yellowjackets play No. 2 Shenango in the Class 2A championship at 1 p.m. at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center.

Freeport won the Class 3A championship last year. The Yellowjackets have been in a WPIAL title game 10 times since 2009.

A constant during the streak has been long-time coach Tom Phillips, who has guided the Yellowjackets to all 10 championship appearances and 18 consecutive section titles.

“You never get used to it,” Phillips said. “It’s a great feeling. I’ll take playing in them all day long. The excitement never changes. These girls have worked really hard, and now we have the opportunity to defend that gold medal.”

Freeport’s path to this final has included sweeps over OLSH, Neshannock and Quaker Valley.

The Yellowjackets were in jeopardy of dropping the second set against the Quakers in the semifinals but rallied for a 25-23 victory.

Freeport’s ability to pull out a win wasn’t a surprise to senior libero Ava Soilis.

“It’s something we have been working on all year,” Soilis said. “After we lost in the state semifinal last year, we were left unsatisfied, so coming back this year we want to finish no matter what. We want to finish whether we are playing our elementary team or if we’re playing the best team in Pennsylvania. It’s all about our mindset and finding it within each and every one of us to finish.”

Shenango earned a 3-2 win over Avonworth in the semifinals. The Wildcats were down 2-1 but won the last two sets, 25-16 and 15-9. They’ll be looking for the first WPIAL title in program history.

Freeport has been the favorite in most postseason matches it has played in recent years. There’s an understanding that the Yellowjackets will get the best from their opponents and expect the same Saturday.

“It’s awesome, but at the same time, it’s kind of scary, because we have a target on our back at all times,” Soilis said. “People know Freeport from Freeport volleyball. Having that target on our back is good and bad. We have to stay focused all season long. We can’t wait to the end to peak. Playing like we know how to play will take us to where we want to be. If we trust in ourselves, we’ll be OK.”

There’s also a matter of upholding tradition, which is something the current group takes very seriously. The Yellowjackets could win back-to-back district titles for the second time with a victory Saturday, joining the 2015-16 teams.

“There’s some pressure there, but I think it’s good pressure,” senior right side hitter Cassidy Dell said. “Every day we come into the gym, we know we have to work hard to uphold our legacy. It definitely pushes us in practice.”

