QB Clay accounts for 5 TDs to lead Moon past Chartiers Valley

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 11:14 PM

Moon coach Ryan Linn said the strides Dante Clay has made since last season are “unbelievable.”

Clay made some believers Friday night.

The senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in the win, three rushing and two passing, as the Tigers beat Chartiers Valley, 49-18, on Friday in Allegheny Nine action.

Clay started the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown toss to junior Isaiah Dimichele to put the Tigers up, 7-0, early in the first quarter. The Tigers (4-1, 2-0) led the rest of the way.

Clay added a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs, covering 34 and 60 yards.

Linn was happy to see his team jump out to the early lead.

“We were able to make some chunk plays down the field,” Linn said. “(Dante) broke that big play, and it just seemed like it was one of those nights that everything worked for us.”

The Tigers took a 42-10 lead into halftime and scored just 42 seconds into the third on a 44-yard run by sophomore Jeremiah Dean to send the mercy rule into effect.

Clay threw his second touchdown pass, to junior Dawson Snyder, in the third quarter.

“Running opens up pass plays,” Clay said. “When we’re running, we’re running, then maybe we can hit one deep. I’m glad that I’m able to do it and I’m glad our offense is fit for that.”

Linn praised Clay for his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, and said it has been impressive to watch him develop into over the last year.

“The maturity and confidence, the growth that he has had since last year is unbelievable,” Linn said. “He didn’t miss all offseason. He’s put 20 pounds, and he understands what’re trying to do and we’re playing to his skillset a little bit more because we have guys up front that allow him to sit back and trust his wideouts and line. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

The Colts (2-3, 0-2) scored just before halftime when sophomore Anthony Mackey threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to senior Caleb Nelson. Senior Griffin Beattie started for the Colts, but Mackey came in a few times throughout the night as a second option at quarterback.

Chartiers Valley finished its scoring late in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard Jordan Demus touchdown run. For Colts coach Dan Knause, his team’s performance was simply not good enough.

“We’re not physical enough. (It) was a very disappointing night,” Knause said. “They were better in all aspects.”

Moon will travel to Bethel Park for a battle of two teams in the upper half of the Allegheny Eight Conference. Clay is thrilled to be part of a Moon program that’s taking big steps under its third-year coach.

“It feels fantastic,” Clay said. “Moon’s not the greatest legacy of football and to see this place filled it feels fantastic to see things turning around.”

Chartiers Valley will host Baldwin for homecoming next Friday night in search of its first conference win.

