Quaker Valley bowlers look forward to WPIBL singles tournament

By: Karen Kadilak

Friday, February 1, 2019 | 7:48 PM

Submitted, The 2018-19 Quaker Valley bowling team includes in front, from left, Ashlyn Lang, Caleb McCandless, Reid Palmer, Adi Gunter, Dean Dailey and Brenton Besong; in back, Leighanna Palmer, Potter Oliver, Avery Hopkins, Evan Gallagher, isiah Piatt, Jasiah Bertiaux, Jaycob Meanor and James Havens.

Quaker Valley bowler Leighanna Palmer has been in a bit of a slump lately, but holds steady atop the West Section of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League in girls varsity.

Palmer, a senior, had a 170.08 average in 24 games, close to 20 pins ahead of second-place Jackie Brace of Moon (150.60 in 15 games). Earlier, Palmer had nearly a 30-pin lead.

Palmer said she has dipped because she is focusing on school.

“I have to kind of get back in the groove,” she said.

She looks forward to the WPIBL singles championship tournament Feb. 20-21.

Palmer has climbed there over the past three seasons and is eager to advance to state championship for the first time. She placed 38th last season.

The state tournament will be held on March 15-16 in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Palmer is a stalwart on a Quaker Valley team that was fourth of five in the section with a 3-5 record heading into the final two matches. Senior Ashlyn Lang ranked second among Quakers with a 105.22 average in 18 games.

On the boys side, senior James Havens stood among the section’s top 10 varsity rollers with a 166.06 average in 18 games.

“(I want to) head to solos again and hopefully get some of my teammates with me,” said Havens, who qualified for the WPIAL singles championship last season.

Senior Jaycob Meanor (160.88 in 24 games), senior Jasiah Bertiaux (152.52 in 21), senior Avery Hopkins (151.17 in 12), freshman Reid Palmer (143.53 in 19) and senior Dean Dailey (129.78 in 18) are among other Quaker Valley rollers.

The Quakers, the defending section champions, were third of six in the section with a 5-3 record, three matches behind Moon and one behind Nazareth Prep.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

