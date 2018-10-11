Quaker Valley football faces former conference foe before final stretch in playoff chase

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM

A 46-14 victory over Waynesburg Central last Friday lifted the Quaker Valley football team to third place in the Class 3A Tri-County West Conference standings.

It was the Quakers’ second straight win in conference play, and their 3-2 mark put them ahead of South Park (2-2), Central Valley (2-2) and Keystone Oaks (2-3).

The top four teams from the conference qualify for the eight-team 3A tournament.

Quaker Valley steps away from conference action Friday and will host 4A Beaver Area, a conference foe for several years before offseason alignment bumped the Bobcats up a notch to face the likes of Blackhawk, Ambridge, New Castle and South Fayette.

The Quakers won last year’s meeting with the Bobcats 45-21 en route to the WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Beaver beat Quaker Valley 21-20 in 2015 and 38-14 in 2016.

The Quakers cap the regular season with a pair of conference games: at Hopewell next week and at home against South Park on Oct. 26.

Panthers and Quakers advance at WPIALs

So far, so good for the top-ranked Sewickley Academy girls tennis team.

The Panthers had no trouble with Southmoreland on Thursday in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA tournament.

Evelyn Safar, Simran Bedi and Christina Walton each won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.

Victoria Keller and Alina Matson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Emma DeSantis and Aleena Buraway scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Sewickley Academy, which improved to 17-0 overall this season, moves to Monday’s quarterfinals and will take on No. 9 Ellis, a 4-1 winner over No. 8 Blackhawk.

Quaker Valley, the No. 7 seed, also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 triumph over Winchester Thurston on Thursday.

The Quakers finished as runner-up to Beaver in Section 2. The Bobcats, the No. 3 seed, breezed past Mt. Pleasant in the first round.

Quaker Valley will face the winner of No. 2 Knoch and No. 15 Vincentian in the quarterfinals Monday. Rain postponed the first-round match between the Knights and Royals to Friday.

QV earns top-10 finishes at MAC meet

The Quaker Valley girls cross country team finished seventh, and the Quaker boys took ninth at Thursday’s Midwestern Athletic Conference Championships at Brush Creek Park in North Sewickley Township.

Junior Annie Wicker paced the girls squad with a third-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds.

Freshman Anna Cohen came in seventh (21:48), and sophomore Julia Kubinski (48 th ), freshman Sarah Newton (55 th ) and sophomore Reagan Diggins (72 nd ) contributed to the team score.

The top four finishers in the boys varsity race went under 18 minutes, and junior Daniel Ford came in fourth in a time of 17:54.

Ford placed seventh last year and 13 th as a freshman.

Also contributing to the Quaker Valley team score was sophomores Nicholas Pascarella (54 th ) and Owen Wagner (56 th ), senior Connor Wick (62 nd ) and sophomore Thomas Pangburn (74 th ).

