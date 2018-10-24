Quaker Valley girls soccer to face No. 3 Deer Lakes

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 10:39 AM

The No. 11 Quaker Valley girls soccer team continues its journey in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs Wednesday evening at 8 when it pays a visit to No. 3 Deer Lakes.

The Quakers upended No. 6 Brownsville 1-0 in overtime Saturday in the first round at Belle Vernon. It was their second win in a row and third in four games dating back to the final week of the regular season.

Brownsville, the Section 2 runner-up, had won five straight games entering the playoffs.

Deer Lakes, the champion of Section 2, comes into the game 16-1-1 overall. It’s only two blemishes on an otherwise perfect campaign are a 4-2 nonsection setback to Class AAAA North Hills and a 0-0 tie with section foe Highlands.

Sewickley Academy girls tennis advances

The Sewickley Academy girls tennis team breezed past District 9 champion St. Mary’s 5-0 on Tuesday at Shady Side Academy in the first round of the PIAA Class AA team tournament.

The victory put the Panthers in the quarterfinals as the matches switch to the Hershey Racquet Club.

Sewickley Academy will take on District 3 runner-up Lancaster Catholic in the second match on Friday. The teams will take the court at 9:30 a.m.

Lancaster Catholic got past District 5 champion Somerset 4-1 on Tuesday.

WPIAL runner-up Knoch also was victorious Tuesday as it scored a 5-0 win over District 6 champion Westmont Hilltop.

However, Beaver, the third-place team from the WPIAL, was eliminated 5-0 by District 10 champ Villa Maria.

Aber finishes fifth

Sewickley Academy junior JF Aber made a 14-place jump in Tuesday’s second round to finish fifth overall at the PIAA Class AA boys individual golf championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Aber shot a 3-over 74 for 18 holes Tuesday, six strokes better than his first-round score from Monday. His 154 total landed him five strokes back of state champion William Mirams, a senior from District 11’s Notre Dame East Stroudsburg.

Quaker Valley junior Aidan Bulger finished 22 nd in the 36-golfer field, as Sewickley Academy senior Austin Applegarth tied for 29 th .

In girls AA, Sewickley Academy senior Tatum McKelvey bumped up one spot in Tusesday’s second round and finished the two-day event eighth overall with a combined score of 168 (24 over).

Panthers teammate Zoe Luther finished 17 th .

WPIAL golfers took four of the top five places, led by state champion Maddie Smithco, a junior from North Catholic.

