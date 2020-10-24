Quaker Valley soccer teams kept out of WPIAL playoffs

By: Greg Macafee
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 11:01 AM

The Quaker Valley boys soccer team didn’t lose often this season, but one opponent kept the Quakers out of the WPIAL playoffs — the coronavirus.

School officials elected to close the high school and middle school buildings Oct. 17 after a covid-19 outbreak in the district. Recent exposure to the virus forced the Quaker Valley athletics teams to shut down until Nov. 2.

That left both the boys and girls soccer teams out of the WPIAL playoffs, which kicked off Oct. 24.

The QV boys were the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A champions. They finished the regular season 11-1-1 and would have been one of the top seeds.

The QV girls finished fourth in Section 1-2A after going 3-5-2 in section and 3-7-2 overall.

Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-3 Class 3A Northwestern Six) also canceled its Week 6 football game at Keystone Oaks and Week 7 game against Ambridge.

The QV girls volleyball team also was in the hunt for the postseason but is unlikely to participate. The playoff pairings were to be announced Monday.

Tags:

More High School Soccer Boys

Strong finish lifts Gateway boys soccer into playoffs
Chartiers Valley soccer teams aiming for return to playoffs in 2021
Optimism abounds for Bishop Canevin boys, Carlynton girls soccer programs
Scoring surge lifts Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team into WPIAL playoffs
Penn Hills boys soccer ends season on strong note

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me