Quaker Valley soccer teams kept out of WPIAL playoffs
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 11:01 AM
The Quaker Valley boys soccer team didn’t lose often this season, but one opponent kept the Quakers out of the WPIAL playoffs — the coronavirus.
School officials elected to close the high school and middle school buildings Oct. 17 after a covid-19 outbreak in the district. Recent exposure to the virus forced the Quaker Valley athletics teams to shut down until Nov. 2.
That left both the boys and girls soccer teams out of the WPIAL playoffs, which kicked off Oct. 24.
The QV boys were the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A champions. They finished the regular season 11-1-1 and would have been one of the top seeds.
Thank you to everyone who has supported our program this season. It is an unfortunate and sad end to the season, but the health and safety of our team and community comes first.
Good luck to the teams in the WPIAL playoffs. We will be back next year with something to prove.
— Quaker Valley Boys Soccer (@qv_soccer) October 21, 2020
The QV girls finished fourth in Section 1-2A after going 3-5-2 in section and 3-7-2 overall.
So proud of this team, not just for qualifying for the playoffs, but for the resilience, drive, heart & grit they bring every day. While we may not be able to play in the post-season, we respect our team & community and wish the competitors well!
Congrats QV Girls Soccer! ⚽????⚽
— Quaker Valley Girls Soccer (@QV_GirlsSoccer) October 21, 2020
Quaker Valley (0-5, 0-3 Class 3A Northwestern Six) also canceled its Week 6 football game at Keystone Oaks and Week 7 game against Ambridge.
The QV girls volleyball team also was in the hunt for the postseason but is unlikely to participate. The playoff pairings were to be announced Monday.
