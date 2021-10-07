Quaker Valley, South Fayette golfers claim WPIAL championships

Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 5:09 PM

A pair of juniors won WPIAL girls golf championships Wednesday, and they both shot even-par 72.

Quaker Valley junior Eva Bulger took her third straight Class 2A title, while South Fayette junior Marissa Malosh captured her first win in Class 3A at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg.

Bulger is the third player in WPIAL history to win three titles in a row, joining Jodi Figley of Hopewell (1983-86) and Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny (2016-18).

She capped her steady round with an eagle on the par-5 18th for a four-shot win over senior Meghan Zambruno of Greensburg Central Catholic.

Bulger had three birdies.

Malosh, one of the original members of the first South Fayette team that began play two years ago, won by two over Katie Rose Rankin of North Allegheny and Nina Busch of Fox Chapel.

Malosh birdied holes No. 2, 16 and 17 and, like Bulger, made the turn in even 35.

The top nine players in 2A and top seven in 3A advance to the PIAA Championships Oct. 18-19 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

