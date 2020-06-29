Quaker Valley swimmer Sophie Besterman to join sister at Bloomsburg

By:

Monday, June 29, 2020 | 11:52 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Sophie Besterman competes in the girls 100 backstroke during the 2020 WPIAL Class AA Swimming and Diving Championship at Trees Pool on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

After turning down an offer to play soccer, Quaker Valley graduate Sophie Besterman will join her sister Amelia on the Bloomsburg women’s swimming team.

Besterman, 18, committed to compete for the Division II school next season.

Besterman was part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that placed third in this season’s WPIAL Class AA championship meet. She was fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.

In 2017, she and her sister earned gold medals in the 200 freestyle relay and silver in the 400 freestyle relay.

“(At) John Carroll, I would have played soccer, but I have always loved (the) Bloomsburg campus,” said Besterman, who led the Quaker Valley girls soccer team to the WPIAL Class AA playoffs last fall. “The coaches and girls on the Bloomsburg swim team were so welcoming.

“It is such a strong program, and I see how much my sister has appreciated being part of it.”

Huskies assistant coach Bridget Hilferty said Besterman, who plans to study marine biology, will make an impact in the freestyle events. The Huskies placed third in this season’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship.

“We love having siblings on the team,” Hilferty said.

Amelia Besterman, a rising senior who competes in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley events, said it will be fun to have Sophie as part of the team.

“It will be interesting to see what we each get a chance to swim,” she said. “Getting the chance to swim again with Sophie is a great way to cap my career.”

Quaker Valley coach Alexis Glenn said it would be great to see the two on a relay together.

“Being on a relay with your sibling adds an element that can make a relay very special,” she said.

Tags: Quaker Valley