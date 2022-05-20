Quaker Valley tennis advances to PIAA semifinals

Friday, May 20, 2022 | 6:46 PM

One WPIAL boys tennis team remains in the hunt for a PIAA title after Quaker Valley earned a 3-1 win over District 6 champion Juniata in the state quarterfinals Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Mike Sirianni won at first singles, and the doubles teams of Henry Veeck/Justin Hajdukiewicz and Michael Lipton/Chase Merkel also were victorious for the Quakers, who will play the winner of Central Columbia and Masterman in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hershey.

The winning team advances to the finals at 6 p.m.

Three other WPIAL teams fell short in the PIAA quarterfinals Friday in Hershey.

In Class 3A, WPIAL champion Fox Chapel lost 5-0 to District 1 runner-up Conestoga.

Will Siegel, Cooper Friday and Ananth Kashyap lost singles matches in straight sets. Mason Friday/Travis Malone and Jack Delaney/Ben Hallman lost doubles matches in two sets.

WPIAL runner-up Shady Side Academy dropped a 5-0 decision to District 1 champion Lower Merion.

David Mnuskin, Sam Bitzer and Chase Hartman lost singles matches in straight sets. In doubles, Sai Chaudry/Siddarth Ramineni and Tommy Certo/Rob Brunins lost in two sets.

In Class 2A, WPIAL third-place finisher Central Valley lost to District 3 champion Lancaster Country Day, 3-0.

Christian Kosinski, Ryan Hardek and Nathan Noel all lost singles matches in straight sets. The doubles matches featuring Gonzalo Diez Villarino/Aryan Kalidindi and Chandler King/Christian Hoin were not completed.

