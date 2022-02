Quaker Valley tops Lincoln Park for 3rd time, earns appearance in WPIAL finals

Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 6:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank smiles as he leaves the court after defeating Lincoln Park in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scores between Lincoln Park’s Dontay Green (left) DeAndre Moye during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero drives to the basket past Lincoln Park’s DeAndre Moye during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero celebrates after being fouled while scoring against Lincoln Park during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Daniel Bartels scores past Lincoln Park’s Dontay Green during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero dunks against Lincoln Park during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Wil Dunda celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against Lincoln Park during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Jack Gardinier drives past Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scores against Lincoln Park during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero works against Lincoln Park’s LA Pratt during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Quaker Valley student section celebrates with head coach Mike Mastroianni after defeating Lincoln Park in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Theiro drives into Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas during their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Previous Next

Markus Frank scored 24 points, Adou Thiero had 21 and No. 1 seed Quaker Valley earned a trip to the WPIAL finals by defeating No. 5 Lincoln Park, 74-63, in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal Saturday at Robert Morris.

The Quakers (22-0) went 5 for 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter and never trailed, topping their section rival for the third time this season. Brandin Cummings led Lincoln Park (17-7) with 18 points, and Meleek Thomas and DeAndre Moye each had 17.

Waiting for Quaker Valley in the finals will be Montour (20-4), another rival from Section 2. The Class 4A championship is 9 p.m. Thursday at Petersen Events Center.

This story will be updated.

