Quaker Valley transfer Hunter Robison remains ineligible to wrestle this season

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 8:00 AM

Quaker Valley wrestler Hunter Robison, a talented midseason transfer from General McLane, might not suit up for the Quakers this season.

The WPIAL denied Robison’s request for a postseason waiver at a hearing Monday in Green Tree, leaving him ineligible for the upcoming team and individual tournaments. PIAA rules also required Robison to sit out 21 days after transferring, a waiting period that ends Thursday.

However, the postseason begins Wednesday with team section championships.

“He doesn’t fit the criteria to grant postseason eligibility based on what he submitted,” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said. “That can be appealed to the PIAA, if they want to go that route.”

The sophomore was ranked second in the state at 106 pounds when he transferred.

Robison enrolled at Quaker Valley on Dec. 20, the last day before winter break, according to testimony Monday. However, General McLane didn’t start his withdrawal until Jan. 2, which delayed the start of his 21-day wait for two weeks.

