Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger upset at PIAA Southwest Regionals

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 6:39 PM

Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger

Conner Redinger won a championship in his first trip to the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional, but the Quaker Valley sophomore won’t get a chance to defend it.

Redinger, the top seed in the 132-pound bracket, was pinned in a surprising quarterfinal upset by Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman on Friday evening at IUP’s Kovalchick Complex. After winning his second WPIAL championship last week, Redinger became the first top seed to fall in the regional tournament, which runs through Saturday.

The WPIAL advanced seven wrestlers in the first six weight classes to Saturday’s semifinal round: South Park’s Joey Fischer at 106 pounds, Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels at 113, Burrell’s Ian Oswalt and Beth-Center’s Jimmy Gwyer at 120, Derry’s Tyler Cymmerman at 126 and Hopewell’s Jacob Ealy and Burrell’s A.J. Corrado at 138.

