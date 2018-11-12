Quaker Valley’s Jackson a part of Pitt football surge

By: Michael Love

Monday, November 12, 2018 | 11:03 AM

Dane Jackson, a redshirt junior cornerback for the University of Pittsburgh football team, was a part of a balanced defensive effort Saturday in the Panthers’ 52-22 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Quaker Valley alum and Cornell High School grad was one of three to finish with six tackles. Five of his six were solo stops.

Jackson’s tackle total against the Hokies tied for his most in any one game this season. He also made six tackles at Central Florida.

He has 35 tackles in nine games played to go along with four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Pitt, 6-4 overall, visits Wake Forest on Saturday at noon. A Panthers victory clinches the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division Championship.

Girls basketball teams ready to begin season

The Sewickley Academy and Quaker Valley girls basketball teams join the rest of the WPIAL in beginning the 2018-19 campaign Friday with the start of official preseason practices.

The Panthers finished 2017-18 with a 14-7 overall record and a 7-3 mark in Section 1-1A. In the WPIAL playoffs, they advanced to the semifinals and qualified for the PIAA tournament.

The Quakers hope to challenge for a playoff spot in Section 2 of 4A. Last year, they went 9-13 and finished 4-8 (fifth place) in section play.

QV begins its season Dec. 7 at the Deer Lakes Tip-Off Tournament, while Sewickley Academy opens the same day at the Freedom Tournament.

Quaker Valley hockey faces undefeated Pine-Richland

The Quaker Valley ice hockey team hopes to snap a three-game losing streak as it faces a stiff challenge Monday against undefeated Pine-Richland.

The Varsity AA contest at Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale begins at 7 p.m.

The Quakers, 1-5 overall, will play every Monday through Dec. 17.

Pine-Richland is 6-0, and it has scored at least four goals in every game.

Joshua Bemis has seven goals and three assists to lead the QV offense. He had a goal and two assists in last Monday’s 7-3 setback to Plum.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy