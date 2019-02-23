Quaker Valley’s Kimmy rises to occasion at world indoor rowing championships

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 9:38 AM

Quaker Valley junior Ben Kimmy was a bit overwhelmed but rose to the occasion in his first C.R.A.S.H.-B. Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championship on Feb. 17 at Boston University.

Kimmy, 16, improved his time to 6 minutes, 32.2 seconds to place 16th of 86 in the junior men 14-18 age group 2,000-meter erg race.

“I was very happy with my (result), shaving seven seconds off of my time from (the previous) weekend at USRowing I.D. camp,” said Kimmy, a member of the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington’s Landing. “It was really important that I stuck to my race plan and stay (focused).

“My coxswain played a huge role in helping me relax before the race and keeping a positive mindset.”

C.R.A.S.H.-B. — an acronym for Charles River All Star Has-Beens — was started by a group of 1976-80 U.S. Olympic and World Team athletes to break up the monotony of winter training. In a few years, it grew into the World Indoor Rowing Championships.

“(It was) a great finish for Ben,” Three Rivers Junior Rowing coach DJ Civiletti said. “He’ll have the opportunity to build on this (in next year’s event).

“Exposure to the wider world of rowing is important. It’s great that he was able to use the environment to push himself.”

The 6-foot-5 Kimmy was one of two Three Rivers Junior Rowing members to place.

Oakland Catholic senior Angelina “Angie” Mico (7:33.7) came in fourth of 28 in the junior lightweight women 14-18 division.

Three Rivers Junior Rowing head coach Matt Grau said he was impressed by both athletes’ finishes.

