Record-setting Shaler swimmers headed for WPIALs

By: Josh Rizzo

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 8:57 PM

Shaler swimming coach Keith Simmons wanted every opportunity for his athletes to qualify for the WPIAL Class AAA swimming championships.

Going to the last-ditch meet at North Allegheny was an opportunity to try to get a few kids through to swim at Pitt’s Trees Hall.

Lydia Nebiolo, Isabella Cercone, Jenna Stanton and Olivia Dibon did one better in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They not only hit a WPIAL qualifying time but set a school record.

“They dropped it by a full second, almost a second-and-a-half,” Simmons said. “The time they swam seeds them 12th at WPIALs.”

The Titans were scheduled to take 10 swimmers to the WPIAL championships Feb. 27-28. Four of them — Nebiolo (200, 500 free), Stanton (50 free, 100 butterfly), Justin Adametz (100 fly, 100 backstroke) and Stephen Adametz (100 fly) — reached as individuals.

Reaching states will require swimmers to continue to drop time.

“During the last meet at Fox Chapel, Jenna swam about .25 off her best time ever,” Simmons said.

“She may qualify in the 100 fly. Lydia is about two seconds off of the girls 200 free record, which I believe was posted in 1985.”

Eddie Sheets and Jake Picasa also qualified with Justin and Stephen Adametz in the 200 freestyle relay.

Simmons was pleased with how his team has progressed. With mostly underclassmen last season, Simmons wanted Shaler to get experience on the big stage.

“I think they were a little bit intimidated by the big stage down there,” Simmons said. “We are taking two more freshmen, Cercone and Picasa, down there this year.”

Simmons hopes to add a couple of more names to the record board.

Getting a few more Titans to the PIAA championships would be an added bonus.

“I think if we come out of there with swimming our best times, we may get a couple of records,” Simmons said. “They are going to have to be on their best game. I just hope they are prepared.”

