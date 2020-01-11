Rematch of WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball finals highlights Saturday schedule

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 10:43 PM

The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team enjoyed a tremendous 2018-19 season, finishing 22-8. Half of their losses were to WPIAL and PIAA champion Chartiers Valley.

The last two times the Jaguars and Colts played last season were for district gold and a berth in the state finals in Hershey.

Saturday is the first of two scheduled meetings between the Class 5A powers as they play an afternoon game at Chartiers Valley.

Both teams are 5-0 in Section 1. Chartiers Valley is 12-0 and has won 42 straight games. Thomas Jefferson has won three in a row and enters the game at 10-2 overall.

Northern hoops

Five WPIAL boys basketball teams are headed to college Saturday.

Westminster is the site of the annual Ron Galbreath Classic, named after the legendary Titans men’s basketball coach.

The day tips off with Neshannock facing West Middlesex at 2 p.m.

Two other games pit district schools going head-to-head as Lincoln Park battles Central Catholic at 5 p.m. and the final is defending Class 5A champion Mars taking on defending 4A champion New Castle.

South-West mats

Twenty-four WPIAL wrestling teams from mostly the west and south areas of the district will converge Saturday for the Burgettstown Invitation Tournament.

Those participating schools are:

Burgettstown, Beaver, Bentworth, Bethel Park, Carlynton, Central Valley, Chartiers-Houston, Chartiers Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Frazier, Hopewell, Jefferson-Morgan, Keystone Oaks, Mars, McGuffey, Shaler, South Allegheny, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Washington, West Greene and Yough.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

