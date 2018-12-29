Returning champs Phipps, Hillegas among 9 WPIAL wrestlers advancing to Powerade finals

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 4:09 PM

Nine wrestlers from the WPIAL advanced to the finals of the 2018 Powerade Tournament on Saturday night after picking up victories in the semifinals at Canon-McMillan.

Among the finalists are Norwin junior Kurtis Phipps and North Hills junior Sam Hillegas, who going after their second Powerade titles.

Phipps, who won the 2017 106-pound title, will face Stroudsburg senior Cameron Enriquez in the 120 final. Phipps defeated Burrell sophomore Ian Oswalt, 5-0, in the semifinals. Shaler senior Ryan Sullivan was hoping to make it an all-WPIAL final but he fell to Enriquez, 7-5.

The all-WPIAL final is between Hillegas, the 2016 113-pound winner, against Kiski Area senior Darren Miller at 132.

Hillegas defeated Latrobe junior Gabe Willochell, 12-3, and Miller edged Oak Park River Forest (Illinois) senior Eddie Boliver, 4-3.

Two Seneca Valley wrestlers, sophomore Dylan Chappell and sophomore Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, advanced to the finals. Chappell pinned Council Rock North sophomore Kyle Hauserman at 106 and Herrera-Rondon blanked Oak Park River Forest junior Jake Rundell, 2-0.

The feature match of the finals features Canon-McMillan junior Gerrit Nijenhuis and Erie Prep senior Carter Starocci, a Penn State recruit. Nijenhuis lost a controversial decision to Starocci in the PIAA semifinals. Starocci was awarded a takedown at the buzzer when it looked like Nijenhuis should have been awarded the takedown.

Nijenhuis defeated Belle Vernon senior Scott Joll, 6-4, in the semifinals and Starocci topped Mt. Lebanon junior Luke Stout, 7-3.

The other WPIAL finalists are: Thomas Jefferson senior Max Shaw at 195, Derry senior Dom DeLuca at 220 and McGuffey senior Christian Clutter at 170.

Shaw beat Saint Joseph Academy freshman Kolby Franklin, 8-3; DeLuca majored St. Edwards, Ohio senior Seamus O’Malley, 11-0 and Clutter needed overtime to edge Mason, Ohio senior Kamal Adewumi, 6-2.

Kiski Area had two wrestlers fall in the semifinals: Jack Blumer at 160 and Nick Delp at 170. Also falling were Hempfield senior Kyle Burkholder at 113, Franklin Regional sophomore Carter Dibert at 106, Canon-McMillan senior Kenny Hayman at 126 and Norwin junior Ryan Weinzen at 220.

2018 Powerade Wrestling Tournament

At Canon-McMillan High School

Semifinals

106: Gary Steen, Reynolds, d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 3-0; Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North, 4:46.

113: Kurt McHenry, St. Paul’s, Md., d. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 3-1; Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Jake Rundell, Oak Park River Forest, Ill., 2-0.

120: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 4-0; Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg d. Ryan Sullivan, Shaler, 7-5.

126: Angelo Rini, St. Edwards, Ohio d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 5-3 (SV); J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff d. Nicky Cabanillas, DePaul Catholic, N.J., 4-0.

132: Sam Hillegas, North Hills m.d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 12-3; Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Eddie Boliver, Oak Park River Forest, Ill., 4-3.

138: Ed Scott, DuBois p. Rocco Bartolo, Reynolds, 3:55; Bryce Hepner, St. Edwards, Ohio p. Darby Diedrich, Howell, N.J., 5:06.

145: Christopher Donathan, Mason, Ohio d. Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North, 8-3; Bryce Andonian, St. Edwards d. John Marton Best, Parkersburg, W.Va., 12-6.

152: Sam Dover, St. Edwards d. Henry Hague, Malvern Prep, 8-5; Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II d. Cooper Kropman, Penfield, N.Y., 4-2 (SV).

160: Tyler Stoltzfus, Saint Joseph’s Academy d. Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 1-0; Connor O’Neil, DePaul Catholic, N.J. d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 9-5.

170: Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 8-2; Christian Clutter, McGuffey d. Kamal Adewumi, Mason, Ohio, 6-2 (TB-2).

182: Carter Starocci, Erie Cathedral Prep d. Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 7-3; Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, 6-4.

195: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Kolby Franklin, Saint Joseph’s Academy, 8-3; Donovon Ball, Cedar Cliff d. Gable Crebs, Montoursville, 8-7.

220: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South p. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, :49; Dom DeLuca, Derry Area m.d. Seamus O’Malley, St. Edwards, Ohio, 11-0.

285: Kawaun Deboe, Eroe Prep d. Ashford, Hollis, Oak Park River Forest, Ill., 6-0; Louden Haga, Parkersburg South, W.Va., d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 5-1.

