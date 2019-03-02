Richland knocks off Ligonier Valley boys in overtime in District 6 final

By: Dave Mackall

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 10:15 PM

JD Cavrich | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Michael Marinchak has a tough time going inside against Richland’s Caleb Burke and Kellan Stahl during OT of the District 6 title game March 1, 2019, at Aloysius College. JD Cavrich | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Isaac Neidbalson can’t get a rebound against Richland’s Joe Hauser in OT of the District 6 title game March 1, 2019, at Aloysius College. JD Cavrich | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Marrek Paola gathers his emotions after a loss to Richland in the District 6 title game March 1, 2019, at Aloysius College. JD Cavrich | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Marrek Paola gets roughed up by Richland’s Colby Bailey in OT of the District 6 title game March 1, 2019, at Aloysius College. Previous Next

CRESSON — These two schools don’t seem to particularly care much for one another.

It showed in their latest meeting on the hardwood Friday night, where top-seeded Ligonier Valley met No. 2 Richland in a wild District 6 Class 3A championship game at Mt. Aloysius.

When the final horn sounded in an overtime battle of teams with the same nickname, the Richland Rams prevailed 68-64 over the Ligonier Valley Rams. Both teams will move on to the PIAA playoffs next weekend.

Collin Instone scored 25 points, and Caleb Burked added 21, including two clinching free throws in overtime, to pace Richland (20-6), which avenged a 58-54 loss to Ligonier Valley in the 2018 championship game.

The victory also comes roughly three months after Richland defeated Ligonier Valley in the District 6 Class 3A championship football game.

Once Ligonier Valley recovered from a slow start that saw it fall behind by double digits, the game became a see-saw battle that went to overtime when Michael Marinchak made a 3-point shot for Ligonier Valley with 3 seconds left in regulation.

But in the overtime, Burke took charge of the Richland offense and scored five of its 11 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds.

The last two came after an intentional foul call on Ligonier Valley’s Aaron Tutino, who plowed into Burke near an officials table at halfcourt.

Marrek Paola led Ligonier Valley (22-3) with 35 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 points. Marinchak added 20.

Richland showed discipline early and jumped to a double-digit lead, riding a 10-1 run and building a 16-7 advantage after the first quarter.

But Ligonier Valley didn’t allow its counterpart to run away. With Paola beginning to assert himself, LV outscored Richland in the second half to close within 27-22 at halftime.

Paola scored 13 first-half points, then came out in the third quarter and added 15, but Richland still held a 42-39 lead behind eight points from Instone.

Paola scored Ligonier Valley’s first 11 points of the third quarter.

Both teams played through foul trouble, Instone and Marinchak reaching four but not fouling out.

Tags: Ligonier Valley