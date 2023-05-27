Riverview junior to play for Team USA at ball hockey World Juniors

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 11:01 AM

courtesy of Landon Johnson Riverview junior Landon Johnson will play for Team USA in the ISBHF World Junior tournament in the Czech Republic.

Riverview junior Landon Johnson has been working on playing all the angles.

When it comes to playmaking in ball hockey, being in the right position is a large part of the battle.

“One thing I realized is that I need to know the angles,” Johnson said. “When I know the angles, I’m able to use them to my advantage and make plays with them. I need to use my body posture to get in a better position.”

Johnson, who plays defense, was recently selected to play for the 18U USA Ball Hockey Association in the ISBHF World Juniors in July in the Czech Republic. It was a nice reward for Johnson, who had missed out on making the team the year before.

Johnson, who also plays ice hockey and football, was able to make changes in his routine to prepare for the next round of tryouts recently. He joined the track team and competed in the 400 relay, 100 and 200-meter dashes.

All of that was part of an improvement plan that revolved around advice he got from last year’s tryouts.

“It was to keep working and moving forward,” Johnson said. “I had to get better day by day.”

Johnson has to continue working efficiently to keep his schedule on track. In addition to sports, Johnson attends Forbes Road Career & Technology Center.

He is studying to do electrical work and will be doing an apprenticeship at Kratt Electric in Oakmont. Johnson, who has support from all his coaches to make things work, said he was interested in electrical work due to family ties.

“My grandfather,” Johnson said about why he wanted to work in electrical. “I’m a hands-on guy.”

Johnson started playing ball hockey when he was 6. What appealed to him about the sport was the pace it is played at.

“It’s fun, fast-paced and competitive,” Johnsons said. “It’s a physical sport.”

Johnson is hoping to apply his physical style of play when he joins up with Team USA. The 18U team he plays on features players from all over the country.

Johnson will have a few practices with the team before they go overseas. In the meantime, the players stay in touch through video calls and other various forms of social media.

Johnson is looking forward to the experience and is hoping to be in the right position to help the team go far in the tournament.

“I’m looking forward to having the experience with my team,” Johnson said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go over there and play. We want to come back with a win.”

