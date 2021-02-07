Road to WPIAL team wrestling championship begins Monday

Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 9:00 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (right) wrestles Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh in the 152-pound final of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 30.

The WPIAL will host its first winter sports championship this week, the team wrestling championships.

The week begins with the team sectionals on Monday to determine the two representatives from each section into the team tournament.

The brackets will be announced by the WPIAL on Tuesday with an eight-team field in Class AAA and a six-team field in AA.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Wednesday at one site in each class, with the winners moving on to the district team finals on Saturday.

Here are the sectional semifinals matchups set for Monday at 6 p.m. The winners clinch a district playoff berth and meet in the sectional finals on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area; Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson, Bye; Connellsville vs. Norwin

Section 3

At Seneca Valley

Mars at Seneca Valley; Butler vs. North Allegheny

Section 4

At Waynesburg

Mt. Lebanon at Waynesburg Central; Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township

Class AA

Section 1

At Burgettstown

McGuffey at Burgettstown; Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center

Section 2

At Laurel

Montour at Laurel; Freedom at Quaker Valley

Section 3

At Valley

Mt. Pleasant at Valley; Derry vs. Burrell