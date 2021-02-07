Road to WPIAL team wrestling championship begins Monday
By:
Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 9:00 AM
The WPIAL will host its first winter sports championship this week, the team wrestling championships.
The week begins with the team sectionals on Monday to determine the two representatives from each section into the team tournament.
The brackets will be announced by the WPIAL on Tuesday with an eight-team field in Class AAA and a six-team field in AA.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Wednesday at one site in each class, with the winners moving on to the district team finals on Saturday.
Here are the sectional semifinals matchups set for Monday at 6 p.m. The winners clinch a district playoff berth and meet in the sectional finals on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
At Kiski Area
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area; Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional
Section 2
At Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson, Bye; Connellsville vs. Norwin
Section 3
At Seneca Valley
Mars at Seneca Valley; Butler vs. North Allegheny
Section 4
At Waynesburg
Mt. Lebanon at Waynesburg Central; Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township
Class AA
Section 1
At Burgettstown
McGuffey at Burgettstown; Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center
Section 2
At Laurel
Montour at Laurel; Freedom at Quaker Valley
Section 3
At Valley
Mt. Pleasant at Valley; Derry vs. Burrell
