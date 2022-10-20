Rocco Salvitti fires 4-under par round to lead Central Catholic to PIAA Class 3A title

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Connor Walker celebrates with teammates after finishing his round during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

Central Catholic captured the team’s third PIAA Class 3A boys golf championship Wednesday at Penn State’s White Course.

The Vikings also won in 2016 and ‘18.

Senior Rocco Salvitti, who finished second in the PIAA individual tournament Tuesday, led the way for the Vikings by shooting a 4-under-par 68.

The Vikings finished with a score of 299. Dallastown was second with a 305, followed by Downingtown West (308), La Salle College (311), State College (213) and Crestwood (326).

Also scoring for Central Catholic were Connor Walker with a 2-over 74, Daniel Donahue with a 77 and Aiden Burchanti with an 80.

The PIAA allows five players, but counts only the lowest four scores. Regan Logan shot 83 for the Vikings.

The Class 3A girls competition ended up a nail-bitter as Phoenixville edged Peters Township, 240-242. Only the top three rounds per team in the girls tournament are scored.

Kate Roberts and Kayley Roberts each shot 2-over 74 to lead Phoenixville.

Brooke Vowcheck led Peters Township with a 79. Ellie Benson had an 81, and Sophia Severns an 82. Peters Township also finished second in the 2021.

North Allegheny finished third with a 251. Leading the way for the Tigers was Kate Rose Rankin with a 78.

The Tigers were followed by McDowell with a 277, North Pocono a 278 and Cumberland Valley a 289.

The Class 2A tournament was held on the Blue Course at Penn State.

Lake Lehman won the boys title with a 296. Devon Prep was next with a 308 and Sewickley Academy was third with a 322. Rounding out the list were West Shamokin with a 327, Delone Catholic at 333 and Lakeview at 343.

Joey Mucci led Sewickley Academy with a 78 and Severin Harmon had a 79.

Hickory breezed to the girls title with a 236. It was followed by Mercyhurst Prep with a 264, Scranton Prep at 268, Greensburg Central Catholic at 285, Penn Cambria at 305 and Mt. Pleasant at 326.

Izzy Aigner led the Centurions with an 80, and Allison Tepper led Mt. Pleasant with a 107.

