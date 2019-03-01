Rochester girls edge West Greene, capture 1st WPIAL Class A basketball title

By: George Guido

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 4:42 PM

Rochester’s Jasmine Mack hoists the WPIAL Class A championship trophy with her teammates after defeating West Greene Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

Rochester erased an early, 12-point deficit and won the first WPIAL girls basketball title in school history with a 62-56 victory over West Greene in the Class A finals Friday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Alexis Robison led the victorious Rams (19-6) with 21 points, and Jasmine Mack had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

West Greene (23-2), also seeking its first crown, was led by Jersey Wise’s 15 points. Madison Lampe added 13.

Rochester held the Pioneers to just four points in the third quarter to seize the momentum.

