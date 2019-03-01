Rochester girls edge West Greene, capture 1st WPIAL Class A basketball title
By:
George Guido
Friday, March 1, 2019 | 4:42 PM
Rochester erased an early, 12-point deficit and won the first WPIAL girls basketball title in school history with a 62-56 victory over West Greene in the Class A finals Friday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
Alexis Robison led the victorious Rams (19-6) with 21 points, and Jasmine Mack had 19 points and 14 rebounds.
West Greene (23-2), also seeking its first crown, was led by Jersey Wise’s 15 points. Madison Lampe added 13.
Rochester held the Pioneers to just four points in the third quarter to seize the momentum.
This story will be updated.
Tags: Rochester, West Greene
- Loading...
Recent Videos
Ethan Morton’s 40 Point Semifinal Leads Butler Over #1 Seated Pine Richland 70-68 In 6a Wpial Playoff Action.
Saint Joseph’s 15 point second half come back against Leechburg gains them the out right section title.
Deer Lakes boys, second half come back against Valley earns them their first out right section 3 3A title since 1992.
WPIAL Wrestling AAA-1 Team Sectionals – Hemp vs Nor and GSalem vs Kiski followed by Finals and Conso
WPIAL Wrestling AAA-1 Team Sectionals – Hemp vs Nor and GSalem vs Kiski followed by Finals and Conso
Franklin Regional game tying goal and West Allegheny game winning goal in the boys 3A PIAA semifinal
Central Catholic stars out fast but the Seneca Valley’s defense comes up big in a win over Central Catholic during first round 6A WPIAL action at Fox Chapel High School.
Seton LaSalle’s Gabe Rosario scores with an assist from T.J. Cherry against Springdale during boys A soccer consolation game.
Shady Side Academy repels a late charge by Deer Lakes in the boys 2A WPIAL semifinal at North Alleghen
Zo Gardner of New Castle Basketball on TribLive HSSN Center Stage – UPMC Sports Medicine “Stay Strong and Play On”