Rodney Gallagher scores 29, Laurel Highlands tops rival Uniontown in 2OTs

By:

Friday, February 10, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher celebrates starting off the second overtime with a 3-pointer to put Laurel Highlands up on Uniontown for good Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Uniontown’s K’adrian McLee and Bakari Wallace defend on Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher as he takes the last shot of regulation Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields grabs a rebound over Uniontown’s K’Adrian McLee Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher defends on Uniontown’s Calvin Winfrey Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher blocks the shot of Uniontown’s Calvin Winfrey Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher fouls Uniontown’s Bakari Wallace Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Antwan Black defends on Uniontown’s Bakari Wallace Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher is fouled by Uniontown’s Levi Garner Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Blaise Krizner blocks the shot of Uniontown’s Notorious Grooms Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Uniontown’s Jamire Braxton blocks the shot of Laurel Highlands’ Patrick Cavanagh Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields picks the pocket of Uniontown’s K’Adrian McLee Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Uniontown’s Notorious Grooms grabs a rebound over Laurel Highlands’ Patrick Cavanagh Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Mason Bolish fouls Uniontown’s K’Adrian McLee Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields and Blaise krizner defend on Uniontown’s Bakari Wallace Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher beats Uniontown’s Calvin Winfrey to a loose ball Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Uniontown’s K’Adrian McLee steals the ball from Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Uniontown’s Calvin Winfrey ties up Laurel Highlands’ Mason Bolish Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher drives past Uniontown’s K’Andrian McLee Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher celebrates a 3-pointer in the second half against Uniontown Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields is fouled by Uniontown’s Bakari Wallace Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores over Uniontown’s Jamire BraxtonFriday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Uniontown’s Notorious Grooms splits Laurel Highlands defenders Antwan Black (l) and Rodney Gallagher for two Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores past Uniontown’s Jamire Braxton Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores past Uniontown’s Jamire Braxton Friday, Feb.10, 2023 at Uniontown High School. Previous Next

The scouting report on Rodney Gallagher says that if he gets too many late-game chances, he’ll usually make opponents pay.

Uniontown stopped his layup at the end of regulation and rejected his runner late in the first overtime, but Gallagher wasn’t done. The senior started the second OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer, part of his game-high 29 points as No. 4 Laurel Highlands defeated No. 3 Uniontown, 75-69, Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd in the Red Raiders’ gym.

The Fayette County rivals finished tied atop the Section 3-4A standings, a fitting spot for two teams that proved so evenly matched this winter. Their game last month, won by Uniontown, also needed two overtimes.

In this rematch, they were tied 55-55 after regulation and 62-62 after one overtime.

Gallagher didn’t have a great shooting night, going 8 for 25, but the Laurel Highlands star grabbed momentum with his 3-pointer just 17 seconds into the final OT.

Uniontown trailed the rest of the way.

Keondre Deshields added 21 points for Laurel Highlands (19-2, 9-1) and went 5 for 6 from the foul line in the second overtime. Deshields hurt an ankle in the first quarter but played through the injury.

Uniontown (18-3, 9-1) had four scorers in double figures. Jamire Braxton led with 22 points, Calvin Winfrey had 13, Notorious Grooms had 12 and Bakari Wallace added 11.

Both teams are likely to draw high seeds when the WPIAL playoff brackets are released next week.

Foul shooting was a struggle Friday for Laurel Highlands, which made only 16 of 29 overall. They missed nine of their first 15 tries, but Gallagher and Deshields were solid in overtime.

Combined, they made 10 of 12 attempts in the two extra periods.

In the second overtime, Laurel Highlands led 65-62 after Gallagher’s 3-pointer. He’d made only 3 of 10 shots from beyond the arc in regulation, but was able to shake off those misses.

Uniontown twice pulled within one point, first on a jumper by Braxton and later a put-back by Grooms. But a layup by Laurel Highlands’ Patrick Cavanaugh and one free throw each by Deshields and Gallagher pushed the Mustangs’ lead to 71-66.

In the final 33 seconds, Gallagher and Deshields each made a pair of free throws as Laurel Highland’s lead reached eight points.

Neither team had a lead larger than nine points.

The largest was a 32-23 lead by Uniontown just before half on a jumper by Grooms.

Laurel Highlands led 46-45 after three quarters.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Laurel Highlands, Uniontown