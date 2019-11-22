Roster out for ESSMC WPIAL Girls Soccer Classic
Friday, November 22, 2019 | 4:15 PM
Players have been named for the first East Suburban Sports Medicine Center WPIAL Girls Soccer Classic on Saturday at Franklin Regional’s Panther Stadium in Murrysville.
The showcase event begins at 1 p.m.
There could be one or two all-star games, depending on the turnout.
The event is for All-WPIAL and all-section senior players, of whom could sign up for the event.
College coaches have been invited to watch and fans will be able to purchase video of the event.
Spectator admission is $2.
The players are:
Sara Almasy, D/MF, Central Valley
Maycen Anthony, F/D, Apollo-Ridge
Sophia Besterman, MF, Quaker Valley
Kylee Bobak, D/F, Ambridge
Kristi Buckenheimer, MF, Beaver
Sydney Chioda, MF, Laurel Highlands
Rebecca Crawford, MF, Seton LaSalle
Caroline Czarnecki, F, Hempfield
Lindsay Davis, D/MF, Bentworth
Megan Dietz, MF, Norwin
Arina Dillinger, MF, Montour
Maia Ferra, MF/D, Burrell
Madelyn Gall, MF, Greensburg Salem
Katlynn Gallagher, D, Riverside
Megan Giesey, GK, Penn-Trafford
Marissa Grubbs, D, Belle Vernon
Grace Ingram, D, Mars
Danica Johnson, MF/F, Burrell
Olexia Johnson, D, Charleroi
Sierra LeDonne, D., Keystone Oaks
Sydney Madrid, D, Mohawk
Sarah Malinsky, GK, Montour
Megan Malits, MF, Burrell
Gina Mastele, GK, Seton LaSalle
Jocelyn McDonald, D/MF, East Allegheny
Madisyn Neundorfer, GK, Gateway
Delaney O’Brien, GK, Burrell
Kaitlyn Patton, D, Plum
Alyssa Poleski, D/MF, Kiski Area
Kyle Pry, GK, Ringgold
Emma Rain, MF, Penn-Trafford
Caroline Rice, D/MF, Benworth
Hannah Roberts, D, Bentworth
Alexzandria Rosser, MF/F, South Fayette
Victoria Rothrauff, F/MF, Franklin Regional
Hannah Scardina, F, Indiana
Rori Schreiber, MF/D, Bentworth
Ava Scrabis, MF, Montour
Bella Skobel, MF, Charleroi
Danika Stone, D, Burrell
Maggie Stortl, GK, Oakland Catholic
Allison Vescio, F, Burrell
