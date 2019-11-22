Roster out for ESSMC WPIAL Girls Soccer Classic

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 4:15 PM

Players have been named for the first East Suburban Sports Medicine Center WPIAL Girls Soccer Classic on Saturday at Franklin Regional’s Panther Stadium in Murrysville.

The showcase event begins at 1 p.m.

There could be one or two all-star games, depending on the turnout.

The event is for All-WPIAL and all-section senior players, of whom could sign up for the event.

College coaches have been invited to watch and fans will be able to purchase video of the event.

Spectator admission is $2.

The players are:

Sara Almasy, D/MF, Central Valley

Maycen Anthony, F/D, Apollo-Ridge

Sophia Besterman, MF, Quaker Valley

Kylee Bobak, D/F, Ambridge

Kristi Buckenheimer, MF, Beaver

Sydney Chioda, MF, Laurel Highlands

Rebecca Crawford, MF, Seton LaSalle

Caroline Czarnecki, F, Hempfield

Lindsay Davis, D/MF, Bentworth

Megan Dietz, MF, Norwin

Arina Dillinger, MF, Montour

Maia Ferra, MF/D, Burrell

Madelyn Gall, MF, Greensburg Salem

Katlynn Gallagher, D, Riverside

Megan Giesey, GK, Penn-Trafford

Marissa Grubbs, D, Belle Vernon

Grace Ingram, D, Mars

Danica Johnson, MF/F, Burrell

Olexia Johnson, D, Charleroi

Sierra LeDonne, D., Keystone Oaks

Sydney Madrid, D, Mohawk

Sarah Malinsky, GK, Montour

Megan Malits, MF, Burrell

Gina Mastele, GK, Seton LaSalle

Jocelyn McDonald, D/MF, East Allegheny

Madisyn Neundorfer, GK, Gateway

Delaney O’Brien, GK, Burrell

Kaitlyn Patton, D, Plum

Alyssa Poleski, D/MF, Kiski Area

Kyle Pry, GK, Ringgold

Emma Rain, MF, Penn-Trafford

Caroline Rice, D/MF, Benworth

Hannah Roberts, D, Bentworth

Alexzandria Rosser, MF/F, South Fayette

Victoria Rothrauff, F/MF, Franklin Regional

Hannah Scardina, F, Indiana

Rori Schreiber, MF/D, Bentworth

Ava Scrabis, MF, Montour

Bella Skobel, MF, Charleroi

Danika Stone, D, Burrell

Maggie Stortl, GK, Oakland Catholic

Allison Vescio, F, Burrell

