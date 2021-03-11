Rottman’s shooting helps North Catholic knock off No. 1 Belle Vernon in semifinals
By:
Thursday, March 11, 2021 | 9:15 PM
Every game this season, it’s been a different North Catholic player showing up in big spots, Trojans coach Dave DeGregorio said.
It was Max Rottman’s time to shine Thursday.
Rottman hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including the winner with 3.8 seconds remaining to give No. 5 North Catholic a 77-76 win over Belle Vernon on the Leopards’ home floor.
“I told the kids at halftime that we hadn’t been shooting the ball well,” DeGregorio said. “We’re confident in all of our kids, and tonight it was Max who hit the big shots for us late.”
Foul trouble plagued the Leopards throughout the night as junior Devin Whitlock picked up four fouls in the first half but managed to make it through the game. His classmate Daniel Gordon wasn’t as lucky.
Gordon picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter and fouled out with seven minutes remaining in the game.
“When you don’t have a kid like Daniel in the game for over seven minutes, it’s going to hurt,” BV coach Joe Salvino said. “But I can’t blame him for getting that fifth foul. He’s aggressive defensively, and he’s looking to make a steal. I thought the guys that were in the game played great in his absence.”
After Rottman’s trey from the corner gave the Trojans (16-4) only their second lead of the game, the Leopards still had a chance to win it.
After inbounding the ball just beyond halfcourt, Whitlock tried to jump-stop around a pair of defenders to get off a potential winning shot but was called for a travel.
“We had to leave Devin in with those four fouls. You have to give him credit because he made it the entire game without getting the fifth,” Salvino said.
The Leopards were led by another standout performance from 6-3 freshman Quinton Martin, who finished with a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. It was a stellar performance against North Catholic’s 6-7 forward Andrew Ammerman.
“I know football is his main sport, but that kid is something special,” DeGregorio said of Martin. “Andrew is tough to finish on and he got some really good looks going downhill that he was able to finish on.”
The key for the Trojans throughout was being able to answer and respond each time the Leopards went on a run. Just as the Trojans would get within a possession, though, BVA had an answer.
“I think early on we were a little stagnant offensively, and they weren’t having too much trouble with our pressure,” DeGregorio said. “Once we started getting some downhill looks with Connor (Maddalon), it opened some things up for Andrew inside as well. That’s when we were at our best.”
Ammerman led the Trojans with 21 points. Maddalon finished with 17.
The teams started out exchanging haymakers in the first quarter until the final minute when BVA senior Jake Haney hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Matt Gregor hit a layup for the Trojans with a second to go, but the Leopards carried a 23-17 lead into the second quarter behind five 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes.
Haney finished with 19 points in his final game as a Leopard.
Martin was the driving force for the Leopards in the third quarter as BVA was able to carry a 58-53 lead into the fourth.
Martin scored 13 of the Leopards’ 16 points in the third, the lone other field goal was a 3-pointer from Haney.
In the fourth, Rottman hit a pair of threes and a Gregor layup started the quarter for an 8-0 run and saw the Trojans take their first lead of the game, 61-58.
The Leopards answered with a 13-4 run to take a 71-65 advantage with 4 minutes, 17 seconds to go.
Back and forth they went with BVA holding on to a slim lead until Rottman nailed his third trey of the quarter with 2:02 to go to tie the score, 74-74.
Each team had a turnover and the Leopards had the ball with 22 seconds to go.
Whitlock found Haney alone cutting to the basket to give BVA the lead 76-74, but the Trojans were able to find Rottman alone in the corner for the winning shot.
“I didn’t think we scored too early because I thought our defense would be able to stop them and force them into a bad, or rushed, shot,” Salvino said.
North Catholic advances to face No. 2 seed Lincoln Park in Monday’s WPIAL championship game. Lincoln Park upended Montour, 65-62.
Tags: Belle Vernon, North Catholic
More Basketball• Courtney Dahlquist pushes top-seeded Trinity past Woodland Hills, back to title game
• South Allegheny drops Aliquippa, advances to 1st WPIAL finals
• 11th-seeded Ellwood City stuns Neshannock, makes 1st WPIAL final since 1986
• West Greene tops Eden Christian to get another crack at Rochester in finals
• WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Neshannock vs. Serra Catholic