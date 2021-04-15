Sam Salih resigns as Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball coach

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 1:08 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Sam Salih works with his team on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Greensburg Central Catholic High School.

As a behavioral specialist and former pro player, Sam Salih brought a unique combination of mental and physical training methods to Greensburg Central Catholic’s girls basketball program.

But he will be taking his philosophies elsewhere after resigning as the Centurions’ coach after three seasons.

Salih said he is leaving the program on good terms.

“It’s time for a change at some point,” he said. “I want to stay at the high school level and put my name in for a few openings out there. I want to stay in coaching.

“I am leaving with nothing negative; everything is peaceful. I feel I did the best job I could do here.”

Taking took over for Joe Eisaman in 2018, Salih kept GCC’s playoff streak going as it reached 21 straight appearances. Salih was 3 for 3 in that department.

GCC went 9-5 this past season, and finished third in Section 4-2A. That was a comedown from the two previous seasons when the team won section titles in Class A.

But GCC won two playoff games, losing to Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinals.

Salih was 42-17 overall, including a 19-4 mark in his first season.

“I think we had a really good start and we were building some things,” he said. “The kids were great. I think I am leaving the program in a good state.”

Salih also had coaching stops at La Roche College (women), Vincentian (boys and girls), East Allegheny (girls) and South Fayette (girls), and coached AAU programs in Pittsburgh and out of state.

“I have coached at the public school level before,” he said. “I may end up trying that route again. I feel like I know what to expect.”

