Scholarship offers piling up for Peters Township’s Corban Hondru

By:
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 | 5:00 PM

Peters Township junior Corban Hondru has been active this week … on social media, at least.

With most of the world homebound and quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hondru has taken to social media like thousands of other high school students.

Rather than posting push-up or dance videos, Hondru has been busy reporting his scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker was offered by Elon on Wednesday. This followed offers from Richmond on Sunday and Furman on Monday.

“I’m looking for a school with great academics so I can get a meaningful degree and a campus that I enjoy being at,” he said.

His other offers include Air Force, Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cornell, Darmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Penn, Toledo, William & Mary, Yale and Youngstown State.

Hondru, a member of the Trib HSSN Terrific 25, made 69 tackles, including 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last fall for the Indians (12-2), who won a second straight conference title.

The three-star recruit also was a first-team all-state selection.

As a sophomore, Hondru made 67 tackles, with seven sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

