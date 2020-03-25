Scholarship offers piling up for Peters Township’s Corban Hondru

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Corban Hondru scores a first-quarter touchdown against Woodland Hills Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Wolvarena.

Peters Township junior Corban Hondru has been active this week … on social media, at least.

With most of the world homebound and quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hondru has taken to social media like thousands of other high school students.

Rather than posting push-up or dance videos, Hondru has been busy reporting his scholarship offers.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker was offered by Elon on Wednesday. This followed offers from Richmond on Sunday and Furman on Monday.

“I’m looking for a school with great academics so I can get a meaningful degree and a campus that I enjoy being at,” he said.