Score updates: WPIAL 5A finals, PIAA 4A quarterfinals

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, November 23, 2018 | 7:15 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills' Football team celebrates following their victory over Peters Township in at Norwin High School on Nov. 16, 2018.

Friday night WPIAL football features the 5A championship between West Allegheny and Penn Hills.

The teams will battle it out at Norwin.

Also in tonight’s lineup, South Fayette will square-off against Cathedral Prep in the 4A PIAA quarterfinals at Erie Veterans Stadium.

The 2A Championship game featuring South Side Beaver and Steel Valley will take place noon Saturday at Robert Morris.

You can keep track of scores for tonight’s games on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.

