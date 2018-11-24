Score updates: WPIAL 5A finals, PIAA 4A quarterfinals
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 23, 2018 | 7:15 PM
Friday night WPIAL football features the 5A championship between West Allegheny and Penn Hills.
The teams will battle it out at Norwin.
Also in tonight’s lineup, South Fayette will square-off against Cathedral Prep in the 4A PIAA quarterfinals at Erie Veterans Stadium.
The 2A Championship game featuring South Side Beaver and Steel Valley will take place noon Saturday at Robert Morris.
You can keep track of scores for tonight’s games on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.
- Loading...
Recent Videos
Franklin Regional game tying goal and West Allegheny game winning goal in the boys 3A PIAA semifinal
Central Catholic stars out fast but the Seneca Valley’s defense comes up big in a win over Central Catholic during first round 6A WPIAL action at Fox Chapel High School.
Seton LaSalle’s Gabe Rosario scores with an assist from T.J. Cherry against Springdale during boys A soccer consolation game.
Shady Side Academy repels a late charge by Deer Lakes in the boys 2A WPIAL semifinal at North Alleghen
Zo Gardner of New Castle Basketball on TribLive HSSN Center Stage – UPMC Sports Medicine “Stay Strong and Play On”