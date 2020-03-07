Sean Snead’s 3-pointers lead Obama past Penn Hills in PIAA 1st round

By:
Friday, March 6, 2020 | 9:23 PM

Obama Academy’s Sean Snead scored a game-high 25 points with five 3-pointers to lead the City League champion past Penn Hills, 73-63, Friday night in a PIAA Class 5A first-round game at Brashear.

Obama (16-8) advances to face District 3 runner-up Milton Hershey (21-4) on Tuesday.

Penn Hills (18-6) grabbed the lead with a 20-5 run in the second quarter, but Snead stopped the momentum with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the teams to halftime tied 35-35.

Obama started the second half with a 10-3 run sparked by consecutive 3s by Snead, building a 45-38 lead that the Eagles never lost.

Dashaun Cruse scored 16 points for Obama and Sayon Bennett added 10. Wes Kropp led Penn Hills with 19 points and Ed Daniels had 12.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: ,

More Basketball

Hickory outs New Castle from PIAA playoffs
Crise leads Highlands past Harbor Creek in 1st round of PIAA Class 4A playoffs
Belle Vernon earns long-awaited PIAA tournament victory
Everett takes down Riverview girls in PIAA 1st round
WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands bounced from PIAA tournament in 1st round

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me