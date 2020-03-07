Sean Snead’s 3-pointers lead Obama past Penn Hills in PIAA 1st round
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, March 6, 2020 | 9:23 PM
Obama Academy’s Sean Snead scored a game-high 25 points with five 3-pointers to lead the City League champion past Penn Hills, 73-63, Friday night in a PIAA Class 5A first-round game at Brashear.
Obama (16-8) advances to face District 3 runner-up Milton Hershey (21-4) on Tuesday.
Penn Hills (18-6) grabbed the lead with a 20-5 run in the second quarter, but Snead stopped the momentum with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the teams to halftime tied 35-35.
Obama started the second half with a 10-3 run sparked by consecutive 3s by Snead, building a 45-38 lead that the Eagles never lost.
Dashaun Cruse scored 16 points for Obama and Sayon Bennett added 10. Wes Kropp led Penn Hills with 19 points and Ed Daniels had 12.
