Section logjams about to break in key WPIAL boys basketball games Tuesday

By:

Monday, February 3, 2020 | 10:59 PM

The final week of section play in WPIAL boys basketball tips off Tuesday with plenty of key games.

Two of the three section games remaining in Section 3-6A take place Tuesday.

Section champion Fox Chapel hosts Connellsville. While the Foxes are aiming for a 10-0 section record, the Falcons need a win or some help in the form of Latrobe and Norwin losses to clinch a playoff spot.

Connellsville, Latrobe and Norwin are tied for fourth place at 3-7, but the Falcons have the tiebreaker.

Also Tuesday, Penn-Trafford (4-5) visits Norwin as the rivals look for a win and a playoff berth.

The final playoff picture might not be settled until Friday when Hempfield (5-4) faces Latrobe.

Shady finish

South Allegheny is the section champ, and Steel Valley has clinched in Section 3-3A.

The final week begins with three teams separated by one game competing for two playoff spots.

Deer Lakes and East Allegheny are 5-5 in the section. Shady Side Academy is a game back at 4-6.

On Tuesday, East Allegheny visits Shady Side Academy, which it lost to at home by nine points three weeks ago.

On Friday, Shady Side Academy closes out section play by visiting Deer Lakes.

First or third

There is little wiggle room in the fight for a title in Section 2-2A, where one game separates three teams.

On Tuesday, Brentwood (9-2) hosts Serra Catholic (8-2). The Eagles beat the Spartans (62-52) at home on Jan. 10.

If Serra Catholic wins, Brentwood would finish in third place and the Eagles would host Jeannette (9-1) on Friday for the section title.

If Brentwood wins, it would root for Serra Catholic on Friday to beat Jeannette and force a possible three-way tie for the section championship.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Brentwood, Connellsville, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy