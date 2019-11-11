Semifinals Friday and Championship Saturday highlight a big week on Trib HSSN

Sunday, November 10, 2019 | 9:57 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Sam Fanelli (21) rushes the ball against Upper St. Clair’s Ethan Hiester (24) during their game at West Mifflin High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

The Highway to Heinz concludes, and there is one final stop on the Route to Norwin in the WPIAL football playoffs this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Our exclusive coverage of the district football playoffs continues with video feeds of the Class 5A and 2A semifinals Friday and audio coverage of the Class 6A, 4A, 3A and A championship games Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show after the games until midnight.

Trib HSSN also has the PIAA and District 6 high school football playoff broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Nov. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of WPIAL Class 5A and 2A semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs — Class AAAA Semifinals: North Allegheny vs Landisville Hempfield at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast — Preview of WPIAL Class 6A, 4A, 3A and A championship games

Thursday, Nov. 14

No broadcasts

Friday, Nov. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast — Gameday discussion of the WPIAL Semifinals Friday and Championship Saturday with James Dotson

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 5A Semifinals: Penn-Trafford vs. Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 5A Semifinals: Gateway vs. McKeesport at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WEDO-AM 810

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 2A Semifinals: Washington vs. Brentwood at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Live Video Stream Class 2A Semifinals: Avonworth vs. Riverside at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WEDO-AM 810, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 4A First Round: Bellefonte vs. Erie Cathedral Prep at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 3A First Round: Bedford vs. Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

Friday, Nov. 15 or Saturday, Nov. 16

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class 2A Championship Game: Ligonier Valley vs. Richland at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Semifinals: Saltsburg vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football Playoffs — Class A Semifinals: Purchase Line vs. Juniata Valley at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Nov. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football playoff games

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 6A Championship Game: Central Catholic vs. Pine-Richland at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 4A Championship Game: Thomas Jefferson vs. Belle Vernon at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class 3A Championship Game: Central Valley vs. Aliquippa at 2 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs — Class A Championship Game: Clairton vs. Sto-Rox at 11 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(IF North Allegheny wins Tuesday) PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs — Class AAAA Championship Match: North Allegheny vs Parkland/Bishop Shanahan winner at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Nov. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast — Highlights and results from Saturday’s WPIAL football championship games

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.