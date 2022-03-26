Senior class celebrates special career with Chartiers Valley girls basketball

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Their roles may have changed over the four years they have been at Chartiers Valley, but their goals for gold and their success rate in victories will make them one of the most successful groups in WPIAL basketball history.

This group of six senior Colts has won four straight section championships and never finished below second place in the district postseason or in the state playoffs.

The Chartiers Valley girls basketball season is in the books, with the final chapter once again finishing in Hershey.

Tim McConnell is one of the most successful coaches in WPIAL history. He has had plenty of talented players while serving as both boys and girls basketball coach at Chartiers Valley. This group of girls is near the top.

“Definitely in the top three,” McConnell said. “(Going) 110-6 in four years, that will be hard to beat.”

One of those rare losses came in this year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game when the top-seeded Colts lost to No. 2 South Fayette, 57-48.

“This was the only game in four years that we came not ready to play,” McConnell said. “Credit goes to South Fayette for wanting it more.”

That loss ended a three-year district championship run for the Colts.

As expected though, Chartiers Valley turned around and enjoyed success in the PIAA playoffs, reaching the finals for the third time in three years with this group. The Colts had reached the state quarterfinals in 2020 when the postseason was canceled due to the covid-19 outbreak.

“The loss in the WPIAL was a wake-up call,” McConnell said. “It made them refocus on getting to the state championship game.”

McConnell took a moment to reflect on the Colts legacy of his six graduating seniors.

Aislin Malcolm, Pitt recruit: “She’s a four-year starter, the all-time leading scorer and one of the best players to come through the program.”

Perri Page, Columbia recruit: “She’s a 1,000-point scorer, one of the most athletic boys or girls to come through the program.”

Hallie Cowan, Seton Hill recruit: “She’s another 1,000-point scorer and is a great shooter.”

Helene Cowan, Seton Hill recruit: “The unsung hero of the team; we would not be where we are without her.”

Marian Turnbull, Northeastern recruit: “She was a nice addition to the team who ran the point. A pass-first point guard; she would score when needed.”

Abby Vaites, Westminster recruit: “She is a great teammate with great leadership. She never complained and is a good role player.”

So with his six top players ready to graduate and continue their schooling and basketball careers at the next level, how does McConnell feel about next year’s Colts?

“We will be very young, but they work very hard and that is what excites me the most.”

