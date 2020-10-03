Senior Michael Wareham leads Franklin Regional golf to memorable season

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Franklin Regional golfer Michael Wareham is looking to end his high school career in style.

The senior qualified for the WPIAL individual championship on Oct. 6 at South Hills Country Club, where he hoped to be one of the 10 golfers to qualify for the PIAA championship in York later this month.

Wareham helped Franklin Regional tie for the WPIAL Section 4-AAA title and qualify for the WPIAL team tournament, which begins on Oct. 12. The finals are Oct. 15.

He had time before a recent match to talk golf.

What’s your thought about qualifying for the WPIAL championship?

Last year, I didn’t have a great start and didn’t qualify. I fought back on the back nine, but it wasn’t enough.

What will be different this season?

The top 10 thing to go to states is a lot different. You have to play your best and play a full 18 holes. The key for me is hitting fairways. If I’m hitting fairways, my irons are good, I’m a good putter and my short game is good.

Have you ever played at South Hills Country Club before?

No, but I hope to get a few practice rounds in before I play. I’ve heard you need to stay below the hole because the greens can be quick.

Has the season gone as planned?

I think as a team we’ve done great. We’re co-section champions. We’re going to try and make a run at WPIALs. Being in the playoffs for the first time in a long time is great.

Do you have a favorite golfer?

I’d say Justin Thomas. He’s a smaller guy like me and he hits it far. He gets around well and he also dresses well.

What’s the best golf course you’ve played?

It has to be Fox Chapel Country Club. I didn’t play well there, but it’s a good layout, the greens are good, and everything about it I like.

Is there a course out there that would be a dream course you haven’t played yet?

I’d say Laurel Valley. I’ve heard a lot of great things about it, and I’ve heard the views are great.

What are your goals?

Try to make it to states and try to put up a good number at WPIALS and if you win, that’s a big goal of mine. As a team, we want to win the WPIAL and go to states.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

I’d say Hilton Head, S.C. I got invited to play in an event there in November. So I’m excited to play in that.

Is there a place you’d like to visit?

I’d like to go to Scotland and play all those courses. It’s a different game.

If there was one person you’d like to sit down and have dinner with, who would it be?

Arnold Palmer because he did so much for the golf world and he seemed like a great guy.

If there was a movie made about you, what kind would it be and who would play you?

It would be a comedy and I’d play myself. I think I’m a funny person.

What is your favorite movie?

I like the Adam Sandler movies, Grown Ups.

Favorite scene in Grown Ups?

When they were going down the zip line and the guy crashed into the building.

Lowest competitive round?

I had a 66 at Willowbrook Country Club in the Club Championship.

Your favorite food that your mom (the late Robin Wareham) made?

Her homemade mac and cheese. She died last July, and I’m playing for her.

What is something you do that would surprise your friends?

I like painting. I’ve painted different things.

