Senior Spotlight: Elizabeth Forward’s Pinneri puts out fires on, off the field

By:

Thursday, May 21, 2020 | 3:23 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Jordan Pinneri is a member of the Class of 2020.

The softball seemed suspended in the air before it drifted into foul territory at Latrobe.

Jordan Pinneri gave chase late in last year’s WPIAL Class 4A championship, sprinting and eventually corralling the putout behind first base.

It was a defensive gem but, more importantly, the second out in a 1-2-3 seventh inning that sealed the victory for Elizabeth Forward, which blanked Mt. Pleasant, 3-0, for the Warriors’ first title.

“I tucked my glove and went for it,” Pinneri said. “I reached and caught it and at that point, I knew we had the game.”

Whether it is rallies by opponents or dousing burning houses, Jordan Pinneri can put out fires.

Not only is she a talented second baseman but she also is a firefighter for Central Volunteer Fire Co. in Elizabeth.

A Cal (Pa.) recruit, Pinneri hit .392 last year, with 29 hits, five doubles, 13 RBIs and a team-best 27 runs scored.

She was anxious to help Elizabeth Forward try to defend its title and make a run in the state playoffs.

The Warriors, who would have started this season ranked No. 1, also were the PIAA runners-up in 2019.

What has been the toughest part about losing your senior softball season?

Knowing that I’ll never play with some of those girls again. We got super close last year, and I felt like we started carrying that into my senior year. I knew we had another shot at a title, and knowing that we won’t have that chance is awful.

How good was this EF team going to be as it chased a WPIAL repeat?

Knowing that we only lost two starters, and knew who would fill in their spots, gave us hope again that we can make it far into the playoffs and have another run WPIAL and state titles.

Years from now, what will you tell your kids about the coronavirus era?

Probably that it absolutely sucked but don’t take anything for granted because you don’t know what’s going to happen.

What was the last live pro or college sporting event you went to?

I went to the Cal U softball game when they played a doubleheader last fall against Seton Hill.

What was the last concert you saw in person?

The Khalid concert last year at PPG Paints Arena.

Did you play more than one sport?

I stuck with softball until my senior year, that’s when I played soccer and ended up being the starting goalie.

What did you like most about Cal?

I really liked the campus and the team a lot. Some of my friends play on their team now, and I know a couple in my freshmen class that I’ll be playing with.

Do you have any unique hobbies?

I like to fish and play video games.

What’s the last meal you cooked for the family?

I cooked steak for Mother’s Day.

Have you gotten creative with masks in any way (making them, buying cool designs)?

I have a mask with flames of fire on it that I use when I am down at my fire department.

Who is your softball hero?

I really liked watching Haylie McCleney when she played for Alabama.

Anything you would like to add?

I just would like to say keep your heads up and this will all pass at some point, hopefully soon.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Elizabeth Forward