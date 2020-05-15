Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem hurdler had sights set on school record

Friday, May 15, 2020 | 1:04 PM

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Greensburg Salem senior hurdler Brenden Lewis was looking forward to his final track season.

He was coming off a successful indoor season where he placed fourth in the state in the 60-meter high hurdles and was third in the WPIAL 110-meter hurdles in 2019. He reached the state semifinals at Shippensburg.

Lewis had many records he wanted to break, but the coronavirus took away that opportunity.

Now he’s left finishing school online and preparing for his collegiate career at Slippery Rock.

“He had quite an indoor season,” Greensburg Salem coach Bob Lehman said. “He did all the offseason work. He was ready for a big year.”

Thursday would have been the WPIAL championships at Slippery Rock.

What did placing fourth at the state meet do for your confidence after having such a good indoor season?

It meant a lot to me after attaining my goal of making it to states, placing and setting the school record (with an 8.28-second 60-meter hurdles).

What were your goals for the outdoor season?

Make it to states and beat the school record. I’m disappointed I didn’t get a chance to do it, but I’m all right with it.

What was your reaction when they canceled the season?

It was my last chance to compete and go after the school record. I was bummed out about it.

Why did you select Slippery Rock over Seton Hill?

Both are good programs, but after I met the coaches and saw Slippery Rock’s facility, I knew it was the right place. Slippery Rock has an indoor facility and Seton Hill doesn’t. Seton Hill also has to practice at Greensburg Central Catholic.

What have you been doing during the stay-at-home order?

I work out on my own. I run at the school track. I also do my schoolwork.

Who was a big influence in your life?

My parents (Tim and Dionne Lewis). They were there to support me and helped me become successful. It was nice to have supportive parents.

Do you have any special memories from school?

Just be able to represent the school and playing sports. Also placing fourth at the state meet after spraining my right ankle a week before the meet.

