Senior spotlight: West Allegheny outfielder not ready to hang up spikes

Monday, April 6, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Submitted Maci Priddi is a three-time WPIAL champ at West Allegheny.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight a WPIAL spring athlete whose senior year has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before softball practice was suspended last month, West Allegheny’s Maci Priddi was in the process of making a position switch. An all-section infielder as the Indians won their third straight WPIAL title last season, she was getting ready to play in the outfield as a senior.

Priddi is excited about the change, but frankly, she’d play anywhere if it meant getting to take the field with her teammates one more time.

Priddi isn’t planning to play in college, so she’s hoping the season resumes. It could be her last chance to take part in competitive softball.

“That’s what I’m really hoping for because after this, I’m done,” Priddi said. “I love the environment so much, the coaches. I just love all of it.”

What’s your best memory playing softball for West Allegheny?

Definitely the WPIAL championship each year. It’s crazy to think (winning three straight is) even possible. Especially last year. I know that we were down, and we had a lot of hiccups, but we definitely came together as a team. With West Allegheny, they make it more than just softball. It’s so much fun just being with them every day. That’s what’s hard about right now.

What’s your best memory as a sports fan?

I like seeing big moments. Like when you’re down in the seventh inning and a lot of people think the game’s over but it’s really not. It’s cool to experience moments like that.

Who would you say is your school’s biggest rival?

Probably Trinity, I would say. I would love to play them again. We didn’t win our games when we played them. It would be nice to try again.

What’s the best way to avoid boredom when stuck at home?

I try to keep active. I like to run sometimes. In the offseason, I like to go to the gym. Obviously I can’t go to the gym now, but I like to work out and stay healthy. And I try to keep up at home, clean my room, things like that. Just to get outside, even in my backyard. We have a basketball hoop. I’ll just shoot around and stuff. It’s fun to do that.

What are your college plans?

I am attending IUP. As of right now, I’m going for nutrition. I’m not playing college softball. As of right now, I’m not. I made that decision just based on personal preferences. I know I’m going to miss it a lot, but looking at the future, I think it’s best for me. I might try to get back into it. We’ll just see how freshman year goes.

If you could pick anyone to give a commencement speech at your graduation, who would it be?

I’d probably say any of my coaches. They always have the best advice after practice. They’ve changed my life. If it wasn’t for softball, I don’t know where I’d be. They’ve really changed it for the good. They always have good advice and good things to say.

If you were asked to give a speech, what advice would you give to underclassmen?

I would say to take it all in and don’t let time go by so fast. Especially the circumstances we’re in now, we can’t play. We’re kind of stuck. I’d say, “Enjoy each moment. Don’t let it go by too fast.”

