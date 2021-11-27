Serra Catholic forces 9 turnovers, surges past Beaver Falls for WPIAL Class 2A championship

Friday, November 26, 2021 | 7:39 PM

Serra Catholic forced nine turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns Friday night as the Eagles celebrated their first WPIAL title since 1998.

Elijah Ward and Terrell Booth returned interceptions for touchdowns and DaiQuan Chatfield carried a fumble to the end zone as No. 6 Serra Catholic defeated No. 5 Beaver Falls, 35-12, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Heinz Field.

Yet, despite the turnovers, the score was close in the fourth quarter. After six Beaver Falls turnovers, Serra Catholic held a slim 14-12 lead with about 5 minutes left.

But Serra forced three more turnovers. Booth broke the game open with a 15-yard interception return at about the 5-minute mark, and Chatfield returned a fumble 43 yards with a minute left. In between those touchdowns, another Beaver Falls fumble set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Machai Duetrieulle-Brooks.

Beaver Falls was the defending WPIAL champion. The Tigers led 6-0 after scoring on the opening possession. Trey Singleton caught a 28-yard touchdown from Jaren Brickner.

Serra used an 11-yard touchdown run by Duetrieulle-Brooks and Ward’s 30-yard interception return to lead 14-6 at half.

Duetrieulle-Brooks had a game-high 94 yards on 22 carries for Serra. Mekhi Clark caught five passes for 75 yards for Beaver Falls.

This story will be updated.

