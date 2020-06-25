Serra Catholic hires assistant A.J. Corso as boys basketball coach

By:

Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 12:02 PM

Serra Catholic assistant A.J. Corso was hired to take over the boys basketball team, the school announced Thursday.

Corso replaces coach Justin Walther, who resigned in May after four seasons. Corso was an assistant under Walther and previous Eagles coach Vince Gibbons.

Walther went 58-36 at Serra Catholic and led the team to the WPIAL Class 2A finals in 2019.

The team went 11-12 overall this past season and 9-3 in the section.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Serra Catholic