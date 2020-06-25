Serra Catholic hires assistant A.J. Corso as boys basketball coach
By:
Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Serra Catholic assistant A.J. Corso was hired to take over the boys basketball team, the school announced Thursday.
Corso replaces coach Justin Walther, who resigned in May after four seasons. Corso was an assistant under Walther and previous Eagles coach Vince Gibbons.
Walther went 58-36 at Serra Catholic and led the team to the WPIAL Class 2A finals in 2019.
The team went 11-12 overall this past season and 9-3 in the section.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Serra Catholic
More Basketball• Aliquippa seeks applicants to replace boys basketball coach Dwight Hines
• Belle Vernon hires one of program’s best players, Kaitlyn Slagus, as girls basketball coach
• Trib HSSN June Madness finals: Maura Huwalt, South Park vs. Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny
• Trib HSSN June Madness finals: Tyler Boyd, Clairton vs. Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional
• Trib HSSN June Madness semifinal: Amani Johnson, East Allegheny vs. Rachel Martindale, North Allegheny