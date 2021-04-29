Serra Catholic hires Matt Bacco as girls basketball coach

By:

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 1:09 AM

Metro Creative

Serra Catholic has a new girls basketball coach for the first time in years.

Matt Bacco was hired to replace Bill Cleary, who retired after 34 seasons and more than 600 wins, the school announced Wednesday.

A 1997 Serra Catholic graduate, Bacco previously coached the South Fayette girls for 10 years from 2008-18 and made the playoffs every season. He led the Lions to a WPIAL title in 2016 and compiled a career record of 171-78.

Bacco worked as an assistant coach at Bethel Park the past two seasons.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Serra Catholic