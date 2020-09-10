Serra Catholic postpones football team’s season opener

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 2:22 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic head coach Jose Regus looks on during workouts Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Serra Catholic High School.

Serra Catholic, which closed its school building for a couple of days this week, has also postponed its football team’s season opener.

The Eagles were scheduled to host Steel Valley on Friday.

Athletic director Bill Cleary announced the postponement Thursday.

The McKeesport school was closed Thursday and Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to an email sent by administrators to parents Wednesday night. The email said the closure was happening “out of an abundance of caution,” and that a deep cleaning and full sanitation will take place.

Serra Catholic is the fifth WPIAL team forced to postpone its opener. Kiski Area, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township and Seneca Valley won’t play this weekend because of coronavirus concerns.

