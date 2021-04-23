Seton LaSalle appeals football coaches’ suspensions to PIAA

Friday, April 23, 2021 | 5:50 PM

Tribune-Review file Mauro Monz oversees Carlynton practice in 2014.

Seton LaSalle has appealed to the PIAA to overturn discipline handed down by the WPIAL for recruiting violations.

Head coach Mauro Monz and assistant Jason Pinkston were suspended from coaching any PIAA-affiliated team for one year following a WPIAL hearing March 30. Four school districts had raised allegations against Seton LaSalle’s first-year coaching staff during the lengthy closed-door hearing.

“The school has assembled a legal team and plans to mount a vigorous defense,” Seton LaSalle said in a statement Friday. “The school is confident in its position and is anxious to tell its side of the story.”

Along with the two suspensions, Seton LaSalle principal Lauren Martin and the school’s administration were publicly admonished by the WPIAL “for their lack of institutional oversight.” The discipline came seven months after the WPIAL also suspended a Seton LaSalle assistant baseball coach for recruiting violations. As a result, the WPIAL decided to place the school’s entire athletics program on probation until June 30, 2023.

The WPIAL panel that heard testimony voted 12-0 to impose the discipline.

“The board felt very strongly about this collectively,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said at the time. “Two thirds of our board was there (for the hearing) and felt this way. I think that’s a strong indication that they do not want to see this continue.”

Schools have a 30-day window to appeal WPIAL decisions to the PIAA.

