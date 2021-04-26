Seton LaSalle takes over top spot in WPIAL Class AA volleyball coaches rankings

Monday, April 26, 2021 | 10:40 AM

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 5 rankings Monday morning, and there is a change at the head of the Class AA Top 10.

Seton LaSalle leapfrogged Ambridge and North Catholic into the No. 1 spot after a week in which the Rebels scored a 3-0 nonsection win over No. 5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a 3-0 Section 3 victory over Keystone Oaks and a 3-0 nonsection triumph over No. 3 North Catholic.

Ambridge and North Catholic dipped to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Hopewell made the biggest jump, as the Vikings moved up from No. 8 to No. 4 on the strength of a 3-2 Section 1 victory over OLSH on April 20.

Rounding out the top 10 are OLSH, Deer Lakes, Mars, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity and Montour.

The top three teams in Class AAA — North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Hempfield — held their places from last week.

Penn-Trafford bumped up two spots to No. 4. The Warriors have won six straight Section 3 matches since a 3-1 loss to Hempfield on April 8.

Peters Township remains at No. 5, and the rest of the top 10 has Butler at No. 6, Fox Chapel at No. 7, Norwin at No. 8, Latrobe at No. 9 and Shaler at No. 10.

As with every week, all 39 boys head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the team rankings.

The Players of the Week again are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top 10 rankings

Last week’s rankings in parentheses

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny (1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Hempfield (3)

4. Penn-Trafford (6)

5. Peters Township (5)

6. Butler (4)

7. Fox Chapel (8)

8. Norwin (7)

9. Latrobe (9)

10. Shaler (NR)

Other team receiving votes:

Upper St. Clair (10)

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Alex Kana, senior, middle hitter, Penn-Trafford

Gavin Owens, senior, outside hitter, North Allegheny

John Santonastasso, senior, setter, Canon-McMillan

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle (3)

2. Ambridge (1)

3. North Catholic (2)

4. Hopewell (8)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4)

6. Deer Lakes (6)

7. Mars (7)

8. Thomas Jefferson (5)

9. Trinity (NR)

10. Montour (NR)

Other team receiving votes:

Keystone Oaks (10)

Class AA Players of the Week:

Brandon Haas, senior, libero, Seton LaSalle

Connor Wayne, senior, middle hitter, Hopewell

Shawn McSwiggen, junior, outside hitter, Thomas Jefferson

