Sewickley Academy girls golfers join the boys team

Friday, September 13, 2019 | 6:52 PM

Submitted Members of the 2019 Sewickley Academy golf team are, from left, Kylie Smith, Haley Nocito, Joey Mucci, Jack Gordon, Navin Rana, Zoey Luther, J.F. Aber, Tim Fitzgerald, Will Dugan, Chris Martian, Thomas Sykes and coach Win Palmer.

After a successful two-year playoff run, Sewickley Academy girls golf has been blended with the boys team.

Nancy Means, who coached the girls, said there were not enough girls to field a team.

The Panthers have only two girls back from last season, when they placed second in the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA tournaments. The Panthers were PIAA champion in 2017.

Seniors Zoe Luther and Haley Nocito compete individually.

Among the losses was Tatum McKelvey, the 2017 WPIAL individual champion. McKelvey is a freshman on the Bucknell women’s team.

Boys coach Win Palmer oversees the girls.

“Our players are focused on getting better,” Palmer said. “We have a number of veteran players who have competed successfully in WPIALs and states as both individuals and teams.

“One of our goals is to bring along those who have not experienced that, so they will become comfortable competing in those tournaments later this season.”

Two players — senior J.F. Aber and junior Tim Fitzgerald — return after competing in the PIAA Class AA boys team championship, where the Panthers placed third. The Panthers were first in the WPIAL.

Aber tied for fifth in the PIAA individual championship.

Junior Navin Rana, freshman Joey Mucci, sophomore Will Duggan and junior Thomas Sykes are other players.

The Panthers were 11-2-0 overall and 8-0-0 in Section 9-AA.

Aber was encouraged by a nonsection win over defending WPIAL Class AAA champion Central Catholic Sept. 12.

“We started the year off slow with a few average scores, but have worked hard over the past few weeks to improve,” Aber said.

Fitzgerald looks forward to a solid second half and playoff run.

The boys were PIAA champion alongside the girls two years ago.

Nocito said it has been a blast playing with the boys.

“We have all been working really hard and are optimistic for a successful season,” Nocito said.

