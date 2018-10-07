Sewickley Academy girls tennis hopes to close out perfect section slate

By: Michael Love

Sunday, October 7, 2018 | 6:30 PM

The Sewickley Academy girls tennis team hopes to complete an undefeated Section 4-AA slate with the finale Monday against Avella.

The Panthers are 14-0 overall and 8-0 in league play. They have not given up a team point in all eight section wins.

Sewickley Academy also owns nonsection triumphs against AAA competition such as North Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel and Mt. Lebanon.

The WPIAL girls tennis committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to set the pairings for the team tournament.

The tournament is slated to begin Wednesday and conclude on Oct. 19. The top three teams advance to the PIAA championships Oct. 23, 26 and 27.

Sewickley Academy is hoping to win its second consecutive WPIAL title and sixth since 2008.

Quakers still in playoff hunt

The Quaker Valley girls soccer team has four games remaining in its Section 2-AA schedule, and the Quakers are hoping to hold on to their position in the standings for the WPIAL playoffs.

Entering Monday’s home game against section leader Hopewell (9-0-1), Quaker Valley is 5-3 in section play.

Also on Monday, Avonworth (5-3-1) plays second-place North Catholic (6-3), and Beaver Area (4-4), which is nipping at the heels of the top four teams, hosts Steel Valley (0-8).

The top four teams in each AA section advance to the WPIAL playoffs.

Section play concludes Oct. 15.

Panthers eye strong finish

Despite close losses last week to Mohawk (2-1) and Freedom (2-0) that eliminated it from playoff contention in WPIAL Class A, the Sewickley Academy girls soccer team hopes to finish its section schedule strong.

That final three-game stretch begins Monday at South Side Beaver, continues Wednesday at home against Quigley Catholic and concludes next Monday at OLSH.

Freedom heads into this week undefeated in section play at 10-0. Its only loss is a 3-2 nonsection setback to Quaker Valley.

OLSH sits in playoff position at 7-4, while Quigley Catholic and Mohawk are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section at 5-4-1.

