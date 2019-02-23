Sewickley Academy maintains mastery of Jeannette, reaches semifinals

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 10:23 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Previous Next

Sewickley Academy led from start-to-finish in dispatching Jeannette from the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs Friday night at Canon-McMillan, but the Panthers weren’t skating to victory.

In the fourth playoff meeting in as many years between the teams, defending Class 2A champion Sewickley Academy came out on top, holding off a furious Jeannette rally in the fourth quarter.

Isiah Warfield scored 23 points to lead the third-seeded Panthers to a 47-44 victory over the sixth-seeded Jayhawks, advancing Sewickley Academy (13-8) to the semifinals Tuesday against No. 2 Serra Catholic at a site to be determined.

Jeannette (13-11) was bidding to pay back Sewickley Academy after the Panthers beat the Jayhawks, 64-56, in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals last season. Sewickley Academy also defeated Jeannette in the WPIAL playoffs in the 2016 semifinals and ‘17 quarterfinals.

Trailing 21-14 at halftime, Jeannette came out firing in the third quarter and closed within two points on two occasions but wasn’t able to take a lead.

The Jayhawks, who will reach the PIAA playoffs if Sewickley Academy advances to the WPIAL title game, would drift behind, then creep closer in a pattern that prevailed throughout the second half.

Freshman Anton Good pulled Jeannette within 46-44 with 7.7 seconds left, the Jayhawks’ last push before time ran out. After Good made the first of two free throws, he missed the second and Sewickley Academy’s Max Belt secured the rebound.

Good, attempting to steal the ball, collided with Belt near the Jeannette bench in a violent sequence that carried into coach Adrian Batts, flipping him onto the floor near the Jayhawks bench.

Belt hit one of two free throws to give Sewickley Academy a three-point lead, and the Panthers held on when Jackson Pruitt’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

Pruitt led Jeannette with 15 points. Marcus Barnes added 12 for the Jayhawks.

Sewickley Academy, playing for the first time in 11 days, won for the fourth time in six games since the departure in late January of leading scorer Nate Ridgeway for personal reasons.

Among the Panthers’ victories during the span was a 71-66 upset of top-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Sewickley Academy is attempting to reach the WPIAL championship game for a fourth consecutive season.

It was Jeannette’s fifth quarterfinals appearance in a row.

Neither team produced much offensive punch in the first half.

Sewickley Academy scored the game’s first five points before Jeannette finally scored at the 3:37 mark of the first quarter.

The Jayhawks didn’t reach double figures until Pruitt’s layup with 2:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.

Tags: Jeannette, Sewickley Academy