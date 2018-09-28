Shady Side Academy girls cross country team aims for WPIAL success

By: Marty Stewart

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM

The Shady Side Academy girls cross country team is hoping improve on last year’s 8-2 dual meet record and ninth- place finish at the WPIAL meet.

Coach Sue Whitney has a slew of returning runners, but had to replace Jeanne Lauer, who qualified for states last year. Overall, SSA lost five seniors.

“They will be missed,” Whitney said. “They had a combined 19 seasons of varsity experience.”

Emmie Lau, who also qualified for states, returns.

“I think we’ll have a good season,” she said. “We’ve got many runners returning, and we’ve got some good newcomers to the team.”

Aside from Lau, the other returning starters are Juliana Bem, Natalie Capretto, Isabella Cavagna, Jaya Patel, Daeja Sanders, Erin Simard, Katie Sparvero and Josie Szlachetka.

Promising newcomers include sophomores Emma Filchock, Maevis Rosengart, Vita Wang and Nancy Yang, along with freshmen Ariella Avigad, Emma Lammert and Karen Mendoza.

“This team will feature experienced leadership from the six seniors, all of whom are returning runners,” Whitney said. “Their mentoring and leadership has been outstanding, and the main reason why we have a close-knit motivated and enthusiastic group of runners.”

Injuries are the main area of concern for Whitney.

“It’s always a concern of mine, especially given the number of newer runners we have on the team,” she said. “We are grateful and thankful for the SSA swim coach, John Landreth, to share his pool with us every fall so the girls can have pool workouts with a lot of running in the pool after meets. We do that at least once a week to cut down on shin splints and other injuries. So far so good.”

Last year, SSA’s two losses were to section rivals Riverview and Indiana.

“They were our main section rivals last year,” she said. “Though we put a lot of emphasis on winning the section, we prioritize a strong showing at the WPIAL championships, so time will tell as to where we are with that come late October.

“For now, our newer runners are showing tremendous promise, and our returning runners and senior leadership are leading the way. I’ve rarely been more honored and thankful to be the coach of the girls cross country team than I am this year.”

The Indians compete in Division II, Section 4, which includes Class 2A and A schools. Aside from SSA, the other Class A schools in the section are Geibel, Ellis, Greensburg Central Catholic, Southmoreland and Riverview. The Class 2A schools are Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Highlands and Knoch.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

Tags: Shady Side Academy